Camera shutters snapped and tears were wiped as Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian embraced Jeremy Duke after officially proclaiming the softball field at the school in his honor. Duke is retiring from coaching but will remain on staff at the school.
SMITHVILLE – Retiring girls softball coach Jeremy Duke received a big surprise during an intermission before last Monday's softball game against Ingomar as superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian stepped up to announce that the Lady Nole softball field was being named in his honor.
“His record speaks for itself. While he will remain on staff, it’s his last year to coach,” O’Brian later said.
The honor was proposed by the boosters of the team and made its way through the district’s chain of command with quick approval.
“Coach Duke was overwhelmed. He didn’t see it coming,” O’Brian said.
He also said the gesture provides a great testament to the dedication shared between the coach and his players.
Duke stated that memories from the past began to flood his mind during the dedication before their big division game against Ingomar.
"After the emotional field dedication, which I was completely surprised about, I really didn't know how we would respond or play after that," Duke said. "I'm very honored and proud of that moment. A lot of memories started coming back from over the years, and it was just a great honor."
