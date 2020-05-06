Games, playoffs and championships may have been canceled for the spring, but Smithville baseball didn’t miss out on having its Senior Night festivities last Monday night – social distancing style, of course.
Fans filled the parking lot, while players, diamond girls and coaches paraded in separately, each in his or her own car. Each senior came up to be honored with just their parents as everyone else viewed the festivities from their vehicle.
“Everybody was just so doom and gloom, and I said, ‘It doesn’t have to be this way, and you don’t have to miss this.’ It may not be the traditional way, but we can do something,” said senior parent Michele Wardlaw, who planned the event. “I looked at the schedule and knew this would have been the night of our last home game, so I had to get permission from Town Hall and the chief of police. They said it was fine as long as there was no group assembly, and [Smithville principal] Chad O’Brian gave us the okay as long as we maintained distance as well. It steamrolled from there, we decorated the trucks and made it work.”
O’Brian called the Class of 2020 a special group and said he was glad to give permission for its members to be honored.
“Every school says that about your seniors, but when you look back, this group has been to state five of the last six years and has helped accomplish a lot,” O’Brian said. “We would do this for any group, but when you look at their accomplishments, they really stick out. It’s very important to honor them and for their parents as well with everything they give to the school. You talk about sacrifice, and everything those parents have done over the last six years, it’s nice to give them that moment back.”
Smithville coach John Harris had his first season with the Seminoles interrupted but said it was good to see his players.
“Just in talking with them, I think they really appreciated it, and it was good for them to be able to come to the field and see all the people who came out to support them,” Harris said. “The field was fixed up and decorated just for them, and they could go out individually and take pictures. It gave them an opportunity to see how important and how appreciated they are.”
Wardlaw called it a Senior Night that had never been experienced before.
“You can make something positive out of this. We have never had a parade on Senior Night where the whole community was involved,” she said. “Usually we’re rushed because there’s a ballgame to be played, but now the boys got to get on the field and make some memorable pictures. More family might have been able to come because not everyone can pay to get in a game, and I think it was bigger and better than ever. The only negative was not getting to play a game.”
The Senior Night ended up being held on the nine-year anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that struck the town in 2011, something that O’Brian said fit the sense of community for Smithville.
“You play the cards you’re dealt. There wasn’t a lot of crying and ‘poor mes’ about the tornado, and there hasn’t been about this either. It’s more of an, ‘Okay, what do we do now?’ attitude,” O’Brian said. “I have been a part of this community for 20 years now, and the impressive thing is when there’s a need, you always see the way the community comes together and supports it.”
With no real “last game” to be played, Harris said it gave his seniors a moment of closure to the season.
“It was emotional getting to see them, and it’s tough knowing that this is it, but I’m glad they got that closure,” he said. “They will always be a part of the Smithville program and able to come and go around as they want to. They will always be Smithville Seminoles to us.”