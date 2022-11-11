This year has been an unforgettable rollercoaster ride for the Smithville Seminoles.
Coming into the season looked at as a rebuilding team with little expectations, the Noles started the year off slowly but manage to find their way later in division play, defeating Falkner and Byers. These two big victories kept Smithville’s playoff hopes alive as they needed just one more win to clinch the third spot in the division.
Smithville hit a bump in the road during its second to last division game of the year, falling in a heartbreaker to TCPS, but the Noles did not let this loss break their focus heading into the last game of the regular season against Thrasher. Fortunately for me, I was there to witness the high-stakes game, and it was definitely a good one.
At the very beginning of this battle, the Noles came out with fire in their eyes, hitting the ground hard to move into the red zone. The Rebels retaliated and held Smithville out, forcing a turnover on downs. At this very moment, I knew what type of game this would be.
Neither team’s goal-line defense gave each other an inch of breathing room in the first quarter, knotting the score at 0-0. It seemed like it took every ounce of blood, sweat and maybe tears for Smithville to find the end zone late in the second quarter on a pass from Chandler Brunetti to Kendall Thompson.
Like all competitive games, of course, Thrasher answered with a score of its own on the very next possession, but the failed two-point conversion allowed Smithville to keep its lead. Conner Dabbs continued to have a big night for the Noles, racking up yards and finding the end zone to add to Smithville’s lead.
In a game filled with memorable moments, no moment was bigger than what happened on Thrashers’ first possession of the fourth quarter. The Rebels scored and went for the two-point conversion to tie things up, but Ben Frederick refused to let that happen, getting to the quarterback for a sack and forcing a fumble in the process.
This big defensive play sent shockwaves around the field, but this was not the last big play that we would see from Mr. Frederick. With a minute left in the game, Thrasher heaved the ball down the field in hopes to make a play, but Frederick made a leaping interception down the field – ballgame.
It was an amazing moment captured by yours truly, and I just knew I had to run that picture on the first page of this week’s sports section. This Friday, the Noles will hit the road for their first-round matchup to face Simmons, a team that beat them at North half in 2018.
This will be a challenge for the Noles, going up against last year’s state runner-ups, but they’ve become used to facing adversity and have a lot of momentum on their side, so anything is possible.
