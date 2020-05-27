Smithville head coach Michael Campbell found an offer suddenly come up that he couldn’t turn down.
Campbell will be leaving the Noles after three seasons as their head coach and going to Itawamba AHS to be the Indians’ next offensive coordinator.
“It happened really quick and it was a tough decision,” Campbell said. “It’s been a successful three years at Smithville, both on and off the field. It’s a great program, and I enjoyed being a part of that tradition. I walked into a great situation there. The coaching staff made it easy because they were awesome to work with. The kids were an absolute joy and made every day good. I loved every minute of it.”
Campbell was previously an assistant coach at IAHS from 2010 to 2014, spending four seasons there.
“I will have complete control of the offense, and it’s good to go back to a place I have been before,” he said. “I know a lot of people there, most of the coaching staff, and they reached out to me to see if I was interested. It’s a place that feels like home, and the timing and everything else all fits. My role there away from football will be a great opportunity as well, and I’m looking forward to the opportunities there and what that has in store for me.”
Smithville finished 8-3 last year and just narrowly missed out on a playoff spot in a tiebreaker in a tough Division 2-1A.
The Noles have compiled a 28-11 record in three seasons under Campbell, reaching the playoffs twice, including a division championship and a North finals appearance in 2018.
“There’s just a ton of great memories in my time here, for me running out on the field for the first time as a head coach to winning my first game,” Campbell said. “The wins that we had were great, but for me the greatest memories are the relationships that I made with the kids and parents. That’s the biggest takeaway is that family atmosphere, and that’s not just me but the other coaches on the staff. The North half run was a lot of fun being a part of that, but that goes back to the kids, their tradition and the mindset that they show up with. It’s all them, and I was lucky enough to lead them.”
Campbell said leaving during the school’s shutdown and not getting to break the news to his Smithville players in person was the toughest part of his departure.
“I love those kids, those guys, and I appreciate all the hard work that they put in. The players and the parents both bought in and were awesome to me, as was the community as a whole,” he said. “The best I could do was post a video on our team app and reach out to them that way. I plan on coming back so I can look them in the eye on day and say, ‘I still love you guys and am still here for you, and I’m only a phone call away.’ It’s been really good because I have already had several reach out to me personally, and I can tell them how proud I am of them. They are still going to do great things.”
IAHS finished out the season 13-1 with its lone loss coming in the quarterfinals of the playoffs to eventual champion Corinth. The Indians averaged 37 points a game, but lose key weapons in running back Ike Chandler and quarterback Daeveon Sistrunk.
“They had some really good players that they lost last year, but that tradition is a lot like at Smithville,” Campbell said. “They are going to be successful year in and year out. Those kids are going to play really hard, and football is important there, just like at Smithville. It’s something I am really excited about, and I know I will be working with great staff. I know every Friday night, we are going to be well-prepared and have a chance to win.”