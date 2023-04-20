Smithville’s golf team topped the charts to take home the Class 1A-2A Region 2 championship during Wednesday’s division tournament at Natchez Trace Golf Club.
“After making it to the championships last year, we set a goal of working even harder to make sure we could return again,” Smithville coach DJ Burress said. “To make consecutive trips to the state championships is a testament to the hard work our players have put in, and I couldn’t be more proud of our players and our school.”
The Noles shot an overall 339 with Chandler Brunetti finishing as the medalist with an 81. Ben Frederick scored an 84, while Clay Tacker followed with an 86. Jeremiah Brooks finished with a score of 88, while Hiett Hamilton rounded out the group with a score of 124.
Hamilton also competed in this division, finishing fourth with an overall score of 414. Zane Shields scored a 95, while Parker Beasley finished with a 104 and Jon Parker Fikes followed with a 105. JD Whitaker tallied a score of 110, while Aaron Imel scored a 122 and Noah Hester followed with a 127.
In Class 3A Region 1 golf, the Amory Panthers finished second in their tournament at Hillandale Country Club with an overall score of 312.
“Us, Booneville and Water Valley were pretty much neck and neck all day, and I think we were leading by two strokes at one point, but we couldn’t get it done at the end,” Amory coach Kyle Ragon said. “Even though we didn’t win, our guys played their hearts out and that was probably one of our best days of the year for an 18-hole match, and I’m proud of them for qualifying for state for the fifth or sixth year in a row.”
Luke Hoang and Ace Rock both finished with scores of 76, while Kye Dozier followed with a 79. Drew Blair scored an 81, while Blake Gordon tallied an 87. Thomas Carter rounded out the group with a score of 106.
“Hats off to Luke, Ace, Kye and Drew because they’ve been our main four guys scoring for us this year,” Ragon said. “I think in every match we’ve had their scores have counted, and they’ve been our leaders.”
Hatley also competed in this division, placing seventh with an overall score of 465. Allan Childers tallied a score of 90, while Jarrett Mitchell finished with a 114. Matthew Mitchell scored a 127, while John Harmon finished with a score of 134.
Smithville and Amory will advance to the state championship meet on May 1-2 as the Noles will head to Grenada, while the Panthers will compete in Biloxi at Sunkist Country Club.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.