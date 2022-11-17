mcj-2022-11-16-sports-boyd-signs

Smithville native and Oak Hill baseball's Colin Boyd signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career with East Mississippi Community College last Wednesday. Pictured, sitting: Colin Boyd. Standing, from left: Chris Boyd and Marlana Boyd.

 Courtesy

Colin Boyd’s hard work with the Oak Hill Raiders has paid off as he signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career with East Mississippi Community College last Wednesday.

