Colin Boyd’s hard work with the Oak Hill Raiders has paid off as he signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career with East Mississippi Community College last Wednesday.
“On my visit last year, it was a homecoming football game there, and the energy was so amazing,” Boyd said. “I knew most of those people would come out and give the same energy for baseball as well. Both of the coaches were really nice to me, and they made everything feel like home.”
As a junior, Boyd maintained a .354 batting average with a .471 on-base percentage and finished with 29 hits, 25 runs, 23 RBIs, 16 singles, 12 doubles and a triple. Boyd was also named first-team all-conference last season, won the defensive MVP and played in the MAIS Futures game.
“Colin is a hard-working, high IQ baseball player that has exceeded all expectations in the classroom and on the field,” Oak Hill coach John Siary said. “He’s a team player that leads by example and is always willing to jump in and do whatever is needed. I’m really looking forward to watching him showcase his abilities this spring.”
Boyd plans to continue working on his batting skills while becoming a more well-rounded player in the middle infield at second base and shortstop.
“There’s always room to improve, so I just plan to work hard every day,” he said. “I know at the next level you have to be able to hit the ball as hard as you can and make solid contact every time, and you have to make those plays out in the field to help your team out. If I do end up going to pitch, I know they’ll expect me to put the ball in the zone and throw strikes to win ballgames.”
Heading into his final year at Oak Hill, the one and only thing that Boyd has on his mind is a state championship.
“Things are going by fast, and I’m just ready for this baseball season,” he said. “I feel like we’re going to do very well this year because we have a lot of guys that can swing it and throw it well. I’m just hoping to bring that state championship home.”
Boyd said that he is familiar with a lot of the people that he will play with at EMCC, and he believes that chemistry could help them be successful.
“I know most of the guys that are going there next year, so I feel like we’re going to have a really good team,” he said. “I want to go out there and be the best ball player that I can be for my team. As long as I’m doing my job, I feel like we’re going to be successful.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.