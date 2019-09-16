SMITHVILLE – Smithville High School sophomores Drew Gideon and Blake Duncan ended their eligibility in The Bass Federation (TBF) Junior World Championship on the Arkansas River in North Little Rock with a second-place finish.
The winning team beat them by a difference of six ounces with its total. The Smithville pair’s three-day total for weigh-ins was 28.15 pounds.
“The fact they got to fish the world championship, that’s something most adults dream of getting to do. Here they are young men growing up, and they got to do it before a lot of the adults got to,” said Duncan’s grandmother, Tammy Schrock. “When they were down and out about not winning, we said, ‘Don’t put your head down. You’ve got everything to be proud of and you made it further than most adults have.’”
The junior youth tournament tops out at age 15, but the two can compete in the high school divisions leading up to the world finals.
“It’s going to push us further to try even harder to succeed and make it so we can accomplish what we need to accomplish and get things done,” Duncan said.
Both Duncan and Gideon have grown up fishing with their grandfathers, Andrew Schrock and Edwin Gregory, respectively.
“I fished with my grandfather all my life, so about everything I know comes from him,” Gideon said.
Under the team name Junior Tombigbee Bassmasters, Gideon and Duncan fished several local youth tournaments ahead of winning at Mississippi’s statewide youth tournament in Fulton, which qualified them for the world championship.
Even though Duncan and Gideon have been best friends for years and are teammates on SHS’ football team, the state and world championship tournaments have been the only two times they’ve been paired together as a fishing team.
“In our clubs around here, we fish against each other with our grandfathers,” Duncan said.
In Little Rock, the pair fished against teams from across the United States and Canada. They won the central division to fish against four other teams for the world championship. With the second-place win, Duncan and Gideon each won $2,500 scholarships.
Gideon said fishing on the Arkansas River was similar to fishing Aberdeen Lake.
“After they were done, the pros were in Hot Springs fishing. They got to go across the FLW stage where the pros were, and they announced each one of them,” Schrock said.