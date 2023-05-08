mcj-2023-04-19-news-hatley-park-rec

The Town of Smithville is assisting Hatley's park and recreation program this season by providing its sportsplex due to recent tornado damage at Hatley's facility. Pictured are Chris Woods, Dr. Tommy Fugett, Mayor Phil Goodwin, alderman Jimmy Dabbs, Megan Cole, Caleb Justice, Marlin McCullar and Daniel Williams.

 COURTESY

SMITHVILLE – March 24’s EF-3 tornado played havoc on the Hatley Park and Recreation fields, but its 16 to 17 teams will play ball this summer thanks to an agreement with the Town of Smithville, which endured its own devastating tornado in 2011.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you