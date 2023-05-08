The Town of Smithville is assisting Hatley's park and recreation program this season by providing its sportsplex due to recent tornado damage at Hatley's facility. Pictured are Chris Woods, Dr. Tommy Fugett, Mayor Phil Goodwin, alderman Jimmy Dabbs, Megan Cole, Caleb Justice, Marlin McCullar and Daniel Williams.
SMITHVILLE – March 24’s EF-3 tornado played havoc on the Hatley Park and Recreation fields, but its 16 to 17 teams will play ball this summer thanks to an agreement with the Town of Smithville, which endured its own devastating tornado in 2011.
Hatley will use Smithville’s Johnny “Hoss” Noe Sportsplex until teams can return to its home fields.
“Our first thought was to reach out to Smithville. Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to use the facilities, which can be attributed to people moving after the 2011 tornado,” said Daniel Williams, who is affiliated with Hatley Park and Recreation. “This is very much appreciated. They opened the door up and said to use it how we need it.”
Williams said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson and Hatley Park and Recreation Board of Directors President Marlin McCullar were instrumental in coordinating with Smithville Mayor Phil Goodwin and alderman Jimmy Dabbs to ensure a seamless transition.
“Hatley’s entire board of directors has put in work to do improvements to get the season started. They moved all the concessions to Smithville in short order,” Williams said.
The Hatley Park and Recreation program and the Town of Smithville recently signed an agreement for the use of the sportsplex, and there’s no end date. Hatley’s park and recreation program includes roughly 170 players.
Hatley’s facilities sustained significant damage to fencing, backstops and the restrooms’ roof, in addition to downed trees. The Hatley Park and Recreation Board of Directors has communicated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to inquire about any type of assistance that may be available to help.
“We hope to be back in Hatley next season but don’t have any hard answers as far as help,” Williams said.
In addition to Smithville’s assistance, Hamilton’s summer ball program hosted a fundraiser to benefit Hatley.
Even though Smithville, itself, was spared damage from March 24’s tornado, several areas surrounding the town sustained damage. Last month’s tornado brought about reminders of the April 27, 2011 EF-5 tornado that forever changed Smithville.
“People haven’t forgotten what happened, and we’re doing what we can do,” Goodwin said. “We wanted to do something to help them out. It will be good for the town and restaurants.”
He added Smithville officials have aided county residents impacted by the recent tornado by going door-to-door to provide relief information and taking calls about storm recovery at Town Hall.
