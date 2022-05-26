Smithville graduates Aden Casey and Khirei Standifer join the group of Seminole athletes that are continuing their basketball careers as they signed with Blue Mountain on Thursday.
Casey built a connection with Blue Mountain coach Jack Moser, and he said that his interest in the school grew after his visit.
“Coach (Jack) Moser has been in contact with me for about a year, and the campus just felt like home,” Casey said. “My visit was really good, the campus was nice and the gym was my favorite thing of course.”
Standifer felt that Blue Mountain’s basketball program was the right fit for him, and he said that he is excited to play with his former high school teammates Chandler Woodham, Jacob Morris and Casey.
“I felt like Blue Mountain was the best fit for me because they have a good basketball program,” he said. “It’s going to be amazing to play with those guys because we all know each other, and we know how we play, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
In his senior year, Casey averaged 12 points, six assists and four rebounds, while making the All-Division team and being selected as an all-star by the Northeast Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association.
“I strive to be a better teammate every day and work as hard as I can to learn the game in and out,” Casey said. “I want to become a better leader and play with more confidence while I’m at Blue Mountain.”
Standifer averaged 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds in his senior year, while also reaching over 1,500 career points with the Noles. He was also on the All-Division team and was selected as an all-star by the NEMBCA before attending Itawamba Community College.
“With the experience that I already have, I just want to improve on my playing style,” Standifer said. “It’s not going to be easy on the next level, so I plan to put in a lot of extra work and follow the older guys to see how they work.”
Smithville coach DJ Burress credited Casey and Standifer for the success that the Noles achieved during his first year as head coach.
“A lot of the success that I experienced in my first year at Smithville was due to having good kids and smart players like Khirei (Standifer) and Aden (Casey),” Burress said. “Both of those guys were true leaders, and it’s hard to find young guys that can lead on the court vocally. They led our team and to see these two continue to lead and play is a joy to see. They’re going to bring a tremendous work ethic to Blue Mountain’s program.”
Now with four athletes playing at the next level, Burress talked about this not only being a big achievement for his program, but a lot of other 1A schools.
“I’m hoping that us having four players up there will shine a light on our program and 1A schools in general,” he said. “There’s a misconception that in order to get signed you have to play for a larger school, so I’m hoping that this shows that hard work and dedication can get anyone to the next level.”