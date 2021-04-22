Smithville junior Jake Jarrett owned Jackson on Saturday in the Class 1A state championship in the 114-pound weight class.
Jarrett picked up the gold medal in winning state and smashed four state records that were set nearly 15 years ago along the way in all four categories – squat, bench, deadlift and overall.
His record for squat was 300 pounds, for deadlift was 350 and for bench 165. That added up to give him his overall record of 815 pounds.
The previous records were 285 for squat, 330 for deadlift, 150 for bench and 770 for total, all set in 2007.
Jarrett follows in the footsteps of former Smithville lifters JT Pitts and Tanner Fears, who set records in their weight classes in 2010 and 2014.
Five other powerlifters made the podium in their respective weight classes.
In the 181-pound weight class in Class 3A, Aberdeen senior Lilton Howard placed third.
Hamilton senior Konner Bird picked up a third place finish as well, making the podium in the 275-pound weight class in Class 1A.
Amory junior Jatavious Ward placed second in his 132-pound weight class in Class 3A.
A pair of Nettleton powerlifters also placed in their respective weight classes. Junior Jake Lauderdale placed second in the 220-pound weight class, and Roderick Patterson was third in the 198-pound weight class.
Also qualifying for state were Hamilton’s Gavin Lee and Jackson Clark, who placed fourth and fifth respectively in their weight classes.
Amory’s Walker Thompson qualified and picked up a fifth-place finish, while Jalyn Nathan qualified but was unable to lift.