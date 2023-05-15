The third event of the ASA Archery 2023 season was held on April 28-29 at Camp Minden, Louisiana.
Smithville’s Brayden Jones, who shoots in the Open Pro division, struggled on Day 1 due to an equipment issue, and he had to call breakdown to repair his bow while shooting Friday’s course. He only truly figured out and fixed the issue after Day 1 of the competition had ended.
He found himself in 19th place but fortunately had shot well enough to keep himself within striking distance of the leaders. Jones was able to bounce back in Day 2 and put together a solid showing.
With his equipment issues fixed, he was able to judge distances and land arrows in the bonus rings, elevating him into the fourth spot at the end of Saturday’s qualifying rounds.
The ASA takes the top five archers from each Pro division and nationally televises the shootdown that determines the winner. Jones shot conservatively on the first few targets in the shootdown, finally hitting a bonus ring that brought him to just two points behind the lead going into the sixth and final target.
“I knew I would have to have the 14 to take the lead and give me any chance at winning,” Jones said. “I was able to hit the 14, but the two guys in contention with me also went for and got the 14-bonus ring.”
At the end of the battle, Jones found himself standing in the third-place spot on the podium.
“This was my first podium finish in the Pro class, and it’s a pretty cool feeling,” Jones said. “However, it’s just more motivation to put in the practice it takes to win next month in Kentucky.”
Jones has been shooting competitive archery on ASA’s national circuit since the age of 12, and he won out of the amateur division classes to go pro in the 2022 archery season. The ASA 2023 season will end in August.
