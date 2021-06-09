The county’s softball powerhouses were once again on display, this time at Jones College in the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star softball games.
A trio of Monroe County players represented on the junior and senior 1A/2A/3A teams as Smithville’s Annie Brooke Morgan played in the senior game and Hatley’s Bre Harmon and Smithville’s Chloe Summerford played in the junior games.
The North all-stars took both wins in the junior game, 7-5 on Friday night and 7-0 on Saturday. Summerford pitched the final three innings in the first game, allowing just one run and striking out two.
She played shortstop and all three outfield spots when not pitching, driving in three runs on the weekend.
Harmon started at short in the first game but was unable to play in the second one due to injury.
Morgan was chosen to play in the all-star game last season as a junior, but those games were postponed due to COVID-19 and rescheduled this year as senior games.
She reached base via a walk and played in four different spots – shortstop, left, center and right field – in her first action since early March.