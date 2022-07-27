Smithville’s Peyton Nanney has been a valuable utility player for the Seminoles for years, and he will plan to make the same contribution at the next level as he announced that he is signing with the Mississippi University for Women on July 9.
Nanney had a number of different schools looking at him coming out of high school, but he said once he received an offer from the W, he knew that was the right place for him.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about different colleges because I had a few other places interested in me like Blue Mountain, but after I got an offer from the W, I realized that was a better opportunity for me,” Nanney said. “It’s closer to home, and I liked the campus when I went over there. They’re getting a new baseball stadium, and the coach seems like a nice person with good coaching traits.”
In his senior year, Nanney recorded 19 hits, 21 RBIs, five doubles and two triples while maintaining a .300 batting average with a .463 on base percentage. He also pitched 52 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched.
Nanney was also named to the All-Division first team as a senior and was a part of the Noles’ championship team in 2019.
“He was always a hard worker that never missed practice, and he helped build all the younger kids up,” Smithville coach Ben Spann said. “He put a lot of time and effort into baseball, and that finally paid off with him getting a scholarship with the W. That’s great for him, his family and for our baseball program.”
Spann believes that Nanney can be a versatile player for the Owls with the potential to be a solid pitcher at the next level.
“He’s definitely going to go there and earn his spot, whether it’s in the outfield, pitching or playing in the middle infield,” Spann said. “Since I’ve been coaching, I’ve always told him that he’d probably be an outfielder in college, and he’s got some good mechanics to be a really good pitcher too. I know he’ll work hard and represent Smithville well.”
During his time at the W, Nanney said that he plans to improve on his fielding and pitching while being a leader on the team.
“I’m very thankful for this opportunity to further my baseball and academic career, and I’m excited to make new memories,” Nanney said. “I signed as a utility player, so I’ll be playing a lot of center field and pitching, and I want to improve at both of those positions. Overall, I want to be a leader on the team and grow and get better as a player.”
