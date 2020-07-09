When Smithville needed a catcher this past fast-pitch softball season, its lone senior, Tara Parham, stepped up to the challenge.
“I had never caught before, but we thought we had some catchers lined up, and then Coach (Jeremy) Duke saw that they weren’t working out yet,” Parham said. “I started catching and saw where I could possibly be really good at it. I just did my best, became good at it and liked it. It was hard changing my position to something I had never done before and knowing what to do, but about a month before we started playing, it came to me easily.”
Parham’s position change worked out well with her role as a utility player for the Lady Noles.
“I feel like my role as a utility player was my biggest accomplishment,” she said. “Coach Duke knew that he could put me anywhere on the field regardless of position, and I would do my best.”
In addition to multiple all-division awards in both slow- and fast-pitch, Parham also participated in last year’s Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star games in both sports.
She said she took her role as the only senior on this year’s team seriously.
“I had to become the leader of the whole team and step up big by myself. I had nobody else to help lead as far as another senior,” Parham said. “I thought it was a great thing to do as far as be able to lead the whole team because it’s such a big responsibility. I think the seniors before me, especially last year, showed me how to be a leader for the next year because they were such good leaders to me. I wanted to do as well as they did or even better.”
Parham’s role as the only senior and working at her position change were two of the things that made the shutdown of the season disappointing for her.
“It was upsetting because I did work so hard at catching and becoming good at it, and then the season was canceled. It was also disappointing because I didn’t get to spend my senior year with the rest of my team,” she said. “I didn’t get to see them at all for a while, but I am still going to work out with them the rest of the summer, so that’s a plus. I didn’t get to have a Senior Night, and that was also sad.”
Parham has signed a softball scholarship with Meridian Community College and plans to either major in business management or nursing. Her plans past Meridian are to potentially transfer to Mississippi State.
“I think what I will miss the most about playing in high school are the coaches,” Parham said. “They pushed me and if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be the best player that I could be without their help.”
She named her favorite memory with the team traveling to and from the state championship last year when the first time they were scheduled to play got rained out.
“The bus ride up there and all were great, and we actually created even more memories then and at our hotel than if we had gotten to play that day,” Parham said. “We had to come all the way back home and then go back and stay the night a few days later. It was a fun bonding time with the whole team.”
Her favorite memories also included the rest of the bus rides with the team and their team parties they hosted, especially at Christmastime.
“All of our team get togethers were times for us to bond,” she said. “At our Christmas parties, we would wear sleeping clothes or pajamas, and all get together and do gift exchanges.”
Parham thanked her coaches for helping her be able to sign to play college softball.
“I want to thank them for always pushing me to my best because I know I wouldn’t have had that chance without them,” she said. “I want to thank them for not only pushing me, but for also helping me to be responsible and be a leader. They are some of the people I look up to the most.”
While Parham is the only senior on the 2020 team, she leaves behind a young group of teammates that she hopes have a bright future in softball.
“I hope I left the team being a person that they could look up to, want to play like and be like. I hope the best for them in the many more years they play,” she said. “Seniors always say it goes by fast, but you really don’t know how fast it does go by when you don’t really have a senior season to play. I want them to never take it for granted because it could be over like that.”