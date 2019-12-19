Smithville’s lone senior Tara Parham will be continuing her softball career past high school, signing on Friday to play at Meridian Community College.
“I liked the campus, and it just made me feel like I was at home,” Parham said. “They welcomed me into the family, and the coaches made me feel like I should be there. It feels great to sign, and I am really excited to go down there.”
Parham hit .325 as a junior with 11 RBI, four doubles and eight stolen bases as the Lady Noles reached the state championship series against Vardaman. She hit .362 as a sophomore with 24 RBI and six doubles.
“I think I would like to stay positive with my attitude, and my hitting is one thing I need to work on,” Parham said of her personal and team goals. “As a team, I want us to grow and come closer to each other so we will be better at working together and with our work ethic. I want us to come closer as a family.”
Smithville coach Jeremy Duke praised Parham’s work ethic during her high school career.
“Tara has been solid throughout her whole career. She never complains, and she comes into practice and games just ready to go all the time,” he said. “We never have to worry about her. Some players you have to worry about, but she’s not one of those players. She is always ready to do whatever we ask.”
Parham was also an all-division selection in both slow- and fast-pitch and played in both Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star games. She posted a .905 fielding percentage as a junior while playing shortstop but has played a variety of different positions.
“Tara can play anywhere on the field except maybe pitcher or first base, and she might even be our catcher this spring. We’re going to test the waters there,” Duke said. “I have moved her from outfield to second to shortstop to third, and she’s played all over the field. I don’t ever worry about Tara on the field defensively ever, and she’s a great hitter. We expect a lot out of her.”