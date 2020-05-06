We’re now into our seventh week of school and sports being gone, and I think everyone has been searching for some piece of normalcy.
After all, kids and teachers don’t have school to fill their days, and athletes and parents don’t have games to fill their evenings.
For me and many others on Monday night, Smithville’s social distanced Senior Night for its baseball players and diamond girls ended up being one event that made us all get a little bit of the good times back.
I stood way back from the festivities and brought my normal zoom lens so that I could socially distance as well, but even from far away, it was easy to see the smiles on the faces of each of the seniors who were honored and those of their families as well.
Senior parent Michele Wardlaw was the brainchild for this event, and I completely agree with her when she says that our senior class doesn’t have to miss out on all these special times. There are ways to give some of it back to them while still following our social distancing guidelines. We even took a picture of the players in front of each of their numbers painted on the field, and I can guarantee you that they were even further than six feet apart.
When I got to the field at around 5:30, there were just a few cars there, but by the time the coaches, players and families paraded in at 6 o’clock, the parking lot was full.
Everyone abided by the regulations and watched from a distance, but I think it was good for the seniors to see their families and friends, even if they were in their cars and from far away.
For the seniors, who never knew when they were actually playing their last game, it was a little piece of closure for each one of them to somewhat close the chapter on their Smithville baseball careers.
And what a career that has been – that class went to the state championship in all three years it could and capped it off with last year’s title. As Smithville principal Chad O’Brian said, it’s only fitting they got a special sendoff.
Senior Night is also a big night for parents, and you could definitely tell each and every parent was beaming with pride as they escorted their senior. They are missing these senior events just as much, if not more in some cases, as their children.
Not every community is able to do what Smithville did – some don’t have the means or the permission, but I think any sort of Senior Night substitution is a good idea.
For some, that may mean what Smithville did, a virtual event or even something at a later date once the restrictions have been loosened.
And as someone who really misses being at ball fields and seeing all our athletes, coaches and families, you can definitely believe I will be up for covering anything any school chooses to do to honor their seniors.