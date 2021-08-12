Smithville baseball coach John Harris wanted to spend more time coaching his daughter, Kayleigh, through her softball career, and Ben Spann has taken an active role in coaching his two sons playing baseball.
The two coaches found the perfect solution, as Spann will take over as head baseball coach while Harris moves over to be an assistant softball coach with Jeremy Duke and also an assistant football coach.
“This is all a good fit with me having two sons playing, one in junior high and one in high school,” Spann said. “It’s a good fit for both of us, and it’s all going to work out really well.”
Spann, a Smithville grad, has spent the last four seasons coaching under Harris with two at Hatley and the last two at Smithville.
“I have learned a lot from coaching with him for four years. I learned how to organize the game a little better and slow everything down to a slower pace,” Spann said. “Not being so upbeat, and he’s taught me a lot. Smithville is big on tradition anyway, and they have won two state championships in baseball in the last seven years and played for it five times, so that’s incredible. That’s a well-built program.”
The Noles struggled last season, finishing with a 7-17 record, but making it into the playoffs.
They lost key seniors in Remington Dabbs, Dayton Hitt and Presley Keebler, but Spann is looking forward to returning the majority of his lineup, which will include his freshman son Carson.
“I hope and think we will improve, and we have a couple of really good pitchers coming back,” he said. “We will rely on those guys, and we will get back to the fundamentals. We played a lot of guys last year, and we mixed it up and tried to find the hot hands, tried to go with hot people and we gave everybody an opportunity. It will be much the same this year. Everybody will get an opportunity to play, and the top nine will be those ones that rise to the top and that will be the ones we go with come division play.”
Spann feels that he already has a strong relationship built with his players over two seasons coaching them in not just baseball, but many of them on the football field as well.
“Not only do I know them, but I know their moms, dads and grandmothers,” he joked. “I know them, their attitudes, and I just know a lot about them in general.”