SMITHVILLE – Smithville’s Clay Tacker had a dominant afternoon on the mound during last Tuesday’s game against Tremont, finishing with 11 strikeouts and only giving up one hit in a 10-0 victory.
“Clay was pretty solid on the mound and threw a lot of pitches early on,” Smithville coach Ben Spann said. “He battled back, started to fill up the zone and basically made them hit the ball. The rest was pretty much history from there, and he kept them off balance for the rest of the game.”
After Tacker drew a walk and Clay Eaton entered as his courtesy runner, Carson Spann got an RBI on a sac fly to right field for the first run of the game in the first inning. Tacker put Tremont away quickly in the second inning, going three-up, three-down with three strikeouts.
Smithville added to its lead in the third with Pearson Duke kicking things off by reaching second on an error. A sac bunt by Peyton Spann advanced Duke to third, and Tacker was awarded an RBI on a ground out to score Duke.
Chandler Brunetti followed with a base hit and advanced to second on an error at shortstop. Brunetti came home after Carson Spann reached second on another error by Tremont.
Brayden Rowland gave the Noles a 4-0 lead with an RBI single to left field, bringing in Spann. Smithville added three more runs to its lead in the bottom of the fourth with Duke drawing a walk to start the inning. After Peyton Spann got a base hit, Brunetti followed with an RBI single, and Carson Spann hit a two-run double to center field to extend Smithville’s lead to 7-0.
“Carson had a few solid hits to the outfield, and Brayden (Rowland) hit the ball hard all game too,” Spann said. “Both of those guys had really good days at the plate.”
The Noles kept things going in the bottom of the sixth to close things out in a run-rule win as Tacker and Brunetti drew walks to start the inning. Carson Spann added another RBI to his total as he drove in Tacker on a ground out, while Rowland followed with an RBI double to score Brunetti.
Bryson Wilson sealed the deal with an RBI single to right field to give Smithville a 10-0 lead.
“We’ve got TCPS to close out division play, and we know they’ll be tough,” Spann said. “It’s a big rivalry game for us, so they’re going to come to play. They’ve got some pretty good players on the team, and they’re well coached, so it’s going to be a tough one.”
Thursday: Smithville 20, Tremont 4
Four different pitchers saw the mound during Thursday’s win over Tremont as the Noles only gave up one hit in the 20-4 win. Pearson Duke and Hunter McCain both finished with three strikeouts in the win.
Duke went 3 for 4 at the plate and hit a double, while Chandler Brunetti added a pair of hits and three RBIs. Brayden Rowland also had two hits and a pair of RBIs, while Lane O’Brian and Jeremiah Brooks also finished with two RBIs.
Brooks hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, while Clay Tacker hit an RBI triple in the second.
