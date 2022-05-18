Smithville's Chandler Woodham signed with Blue Mountain College basketball on Friday. Pictured sitting, from left: Paul White, Chandler Woodham and Sheena White. Back, from left: Courtney White, Blue Mountain coach Jack Moser and Smithville coach DJ Burress.
Chandler Woodham’s successful basketball career with the Smithville Seminoles paid off as he signed his letter of intent to play basketball with Blue Mountain College on Friday.
Getting the opportunity to reunite with some of his former teammates, Khirei Standifer, Aden Casey and potentially Jacob Morris, is what Woodham said led him to his decision to sign with Blue Mountain.
“I’d be playing with a couple of my high school teammates, so I figured I might enjoy that the same way I did in high school, even with the different atmosphere,” Woodham said. “I feel like I can learn a lot from those guys.”
During his senior year, Woodham averaged 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, while also making the All-Division team and being named Smithville’s offensive and defensive MVP.
“He was the backbone of the team for the two years that I’ve been here,” Smithville coach DJ Burress said. “The previous year, he got injured, and I believe losing him that year possibly impacted how far we could have gone because that’s how much he meant to our team. Having him this year was a blessing, and he was the leader of our young team.”
Burress believes that Woodham will provide the Toppers with toughness and a strong work ethic.
“He’s going to bring a lot of toughness and dedication,” Burress said. “That’s one thing about Chandler (Woodham), I believed his favorite sport was football, but he worked so hard that he was able to become a talented basketball player as well. Other teams started to take notice of his basketball skills, so one thing Blue Mountain will get is a kid that’ll never quit and always work hard.”
Woodham said that he has his mind set on working as hard as he can to be the best player he can be at the collegiate level.
“I plan to work hard every time I’m on the court and improve my shooting a little bit,” Woodham said.