Smithville's Tristin Price, center, signed her letter of intent to play softball at East Mississippi Community College. Pictured are, front, from left: Smithville head coach Jeremy Duke, Tristin Price, assistant coach Drew Summerford. Back, from left: Chad Price, Amy Price.
Smithville softball is sending another player to the next level as Tristin Price signed her letter of intent with East Mississippi Community College on Thursday.
Price, an outfielder, said she liked the team atmosphere at EMCC.
“When I went to the campus, it felt like home, and everyone was super nice to me,” she said. “The softball girls, I played tournament ball with them last summer, and they were all super sweet. I just enjoyed being around them. The coaches were very nice, and I loved all of them.”
Price hit .300 as a junior and was named to the All-Division team. She started in all 25 games and collected 15 hits, three doubles, 10 RBI and scored 15 runs, posting an on-base percentage of .455.
“Tristin played right field for us last season and started out the year pretty well,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “She’s been a good player for us. She’s aggressive at the plate and does a good job there. She’s a senior, so we expect a lot out of her this year and need her to have a breakout year.”
Price named leading the team on another playoff run and working on her hitting as two of her main goals for her senior season.
“I think we have the ability to go to state this year and potentially win,” Price said. “Personally, I want to graduate with honors and be happy. I think I can always work on my hitting. I feel like I’m pretty good at defense, but on hitting, I have a goal not to strike out any.”
As one of three seniors, Duke said he is expecting leadership out of Price and the rest of his senior group. All three have committed to play at the next level as Chloe Summerford signed with Northwest and Orlandria Smith has committed to Northeast for basketball.
“We have a lot of young talent on our team, and we definitely need Tristin to step up and help lead them,” he said.