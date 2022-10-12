HATLEY – Amory’s ground-and-pound approach led by the dynamic duo of Charleston French and Emmanuel Randle was the story for the Panthers on Thursday night.
The two Panthers combined for 162 yards and six touchdowns as Amory cruised to a 51-6 win over Hatley.
“Going into the game, the plan was to put it on the ground and get downhill,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Emmanuel (Randle) and Charleston (French) both did a good job at that tonight.”
The Panthers came out of the gate in the wildcat formation with French leading the show. French had a pair of runs that moved Amory down to the 12-yard line, and he punched it in on a touchdown run, giving the Panthers an early 7-0 lead after Dylan Thompson’s extra point.
Hatley’s first possession of the game ended in a quick three and out, and Amory took over at the Tigers’ 36-yard line. Carries by Randle and French, plus a first-down completion from Jatarian Ware to Isiah Smith, set up another score for the Panthers as Randle snuck in on a one-yard touchdown run.
Amory got the ball back shortly after when Kobe Williams recovered a fumble at the 20-yard line and returned it down to the eight-yard line. Elijah Spratt cashed in on the eight-yard touchdown run to increase Amory’s lead to 21-0.
French capped off the first quarter with a 45-yard punt return to add to the Panthers’ lead. With the ball on the 5-yard line to start the second, Hatley got pushed back by Amory’s defense, and a fumble in the back of the end zone for a safety ended the drive.
Amory took over at Hatley’s 42-yard line after the safety, and French increased the score to 37-0 with a 42-yard touchdown run for his third touchdown of the night.
“We didn’t dominate how we wanted to and there’s still some stuff that we can fix, but it was a great game that we can grow on,” French said.
The Tigers started to get things going offensively on their next possession as Cayson Williams, Logan Brown and Braxton Harlow had runs for short gains, and Hatley got its first first down of the night on a trick play.
Brown pitched the ball to Josh Griffin, and Griffin connected on a pass downfield to Cole Fisher. After the big first-down completion, Hatley’s drive ended in a turnover on downs as a completion from Brown to Braden Pyron fell short of the first-down maker.
After getting another defensive stop to start the third, Amory took over at the 41-yard line. Runs by Randle and Braden Maranto, plus a first-down completion from Maranto to Jamarion Garth, moved the chains for Amory.
Randle finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run, and Kye Dozier nailed the extra point to extend the score to 44-0 with 1:42 left in the third. A fumble on the kickoff resulted in Amory recovering the ball at Hatley’s 20-yard line to start the fourth, and Randle scored his third touchdown of the night on a 20-yard run.
“I couldn’t have done it without my O-line and receivers,” Randle said. “They blocked really well, and we executed pretty well.”
With the ball on the 20-yard line, Williams, Griffin and Harlow picked up short gains on carries. Brown connected on a pass to Michael Foster that resulted in a touchdown, but the play was called back due to a block-in-the-back penalty against Hatley.
The Tigers avoided the shutout and found the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown run by Brown before the clock hit zero.
“We need to do better in practice as far as getting other people some reps. We needed others to step up tonight, but they weren’t ready,” Hatley coach Seth Lee said. “We drew up a few plays in the dirt to try and throw Amory off, but they did a good job of rolling to what we were doing.”
French finished with 112 yards on six carries through two quarters and contributed three touchdowns, while Randle added 50 rushing yards and three touchdowns. For Hatley, Brown finished 4 of 7 passing for 54 yards and a touchdown.
“We’re very glad to get our second division win, and we’ve got a big game coming up against Noxubee next,” Dampeer said. “It’ll be a great atmosphere in that game, and we look forward to the task. We’ll have to play a lot better against them.”
