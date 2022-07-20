Through all the adversity and challenges, Amory’s Andin Johnson found a home at Meridian Community College. Now, he is preparing to take on an even bigger challenge, playing Division I baseball for the University of North Alabama.
Johnson put together a solid first year at Meridian Community College, finishing his freshman year with posted 33 hits, 19 RBIs, four doubles and a home run with a .444 on-base percentage. Johnson also finished the season with a .971 fielding percentage as a catcher.
Johnson credits former Amory coaches Cade Hoggard and Chad Williams for preparing him for college baseball while laying a foundation on how to be an elite catcher.
“Being with Coach Williams and Coach Hoggard helped me out a lot,” Johnson said. “I was able to talk with Coach Hoggard more about what goes on at college practices, and with Coach Williams, he led the foundation for how I played. I’d always try to go out and make a difference behind the plate.”
Johnson’s hard work paid off after he announced last year that he would be continuing his baseball career with the UNA.
“It was a tough decision because I didn’t know if I wanted to wait and see what other options would come, but ultimately, it was a good decision for me,” he said. “It’s a good Division I school that’s close to home and has good tradition and a good program.”
The Lions have only been a Division I program for four years now, and Johnson is aware of the challenges that come with facing bigger schools like Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Alabama and Vanderbilt.
“We’re in the rebuilding part of our transition, so it’s going to be a rough time to get back to where they were at the Division II level, playing all these bigger schools that have been recruiting guys for three to four years,” he said. “It’s going to be hard to go from recruiting Division II guys to getting better recruits and competing at the Division I level.”
Johnson is no stranger to competing against tough competition as he played American Legion baseball last summer with the Tupelo 49ers, who made a run to the World Series, finishing as the runnerup. He believes that his experience playing with the 49ers helped prep him for Division I baseball.
“When we went to our regionals, that was not an easy experience because the Louisiana team had a guy going to LSU, and the South Carolina team had like three guys going to the University of South Carolina,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy time, playing against those guys, but it gave me an early feel of what Division I baseball would be like.”
Last year, Johnson and the 49ers finished with a 29-3 and cashed in on an opportunity to play in the American Legion World Series for the second time in the team’s history.
While competing in the World Series last summer, Johnson suffered a thumb injury just three innings into the game. After being sidelined due to the injury, Johnson used his time to soak in more knowledge on the game of baseball.
“My experience was not great because I played three innings before tearing the ligament in my thumb,” he said. “Playing wise, it wasn’t a good experience, but going there, watching all those guys play and talking with (Coach) Collin McCrory about pitching, catching and pitch calling taught me a lot. He would look over at me and ask what I thought to call, and he would immediately call it, which was a surprise to me. Just being able to watch those guys, learn from them and pick their brains to see what thought helped me learn a lot.”
The road to recovery was a lengthy process for Johnson as he had to rehab for three months and was unable to practice or play in the fall.
“You catch throws coming at you in the low 90s to upper 80s, so it wasn’t easy,” he said. “You have to rehab after surgery and build your hand back up in strength so it doesn’t bother you anymore. It was a three-month recovery process that I had to go through, and I was a little scared to catch because I didn’t want it to happen again. I couldn’t even put my thumb around the bat and hold it comfortably, and I didn’t get to play at all in the fall, which made me feel behind going into the spring.”
Johnson finished his sophomore year with the Eagles with 18 hits, five RBIs and three doubles.
One thing that Johnson said he plans to work on as he transitions to Division I baseball is getting back to where he was at the plate before his injury.
“I definitely want to get better on the offensive side because I didn’t hit as good as I wanted to this year,” he said. “I was hitting it well before I got hurt last summer, but it just never got back to where it was. I’m most excited to play against some of the guys that I played against in high school and at community college.”
In his full experience going from high school to junior college to now Division I baseball, Johnson said he has learned that the pace of the game is much faster on each level. He plans to combat that by continuing to soak in information and adapt his game.
“College is a lot faster than high school ball, and I noticed that when we went to Amory’s North half game against Booneville because the pace was much slower,” he said. “I can only imagine what it will be like for me next year, going from JUCO to Division I, but it’s probably going to be ten times faster than it was this year. Going from high school to college, you’re like the big dog on campus, but when you go into JUCO, everyone was the guy at their high school. So, just like what I did with Legion ball, I’ll pick their brains and figure out how to use the stuff that they do to be successful.”
