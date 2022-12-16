During big, busy weeks like last week, it is always important to have your head on a swivel. Multiple county-county games, plus the start of division play in basketball, made for a week when I wish that I could be in two places at once.
Hatley and Hamilton basketball headlined last Tuesday’s action, which just so happened to be my first time seeing Hamilton’s boys’ team this season. I had anticipated seeing them earlier this season against Smithville, but due to the 40 days and 40 nights of rain that we have experienced, my plans have been thrown for a loop.
The Hatley Lady Tigers have played pretty solid basketball this season, and this game was no different for them. The Lady Tigers came out firing to easily come away with a big win behind a career night for Kenlee Wilkinson.
The Tigers followed up the girls' game with a solid performance of their own. The Tigers continued to shoot the ball well like they have in their previous few games, but Hamilton’s scrappy group had Hatley on the ropes early.
The Tigers shined in the second half to pull away, and multiple people had solid nights to contribute to the big win.
Thursday was like a new experience for me as I took a go at attempting to cover a bowling match. My knowledge of this sport is not my strong suit by any means, but it is always good to shine a light on a smaller sport that usually gets overlooked.
The enthusiasm that both Nettleton bowling teams bring to the sport, mixed with the supporting crowd, was really unmatched and made for an interesting Thursday night.
Friday was the night when everything major was happening at once with three really good games in Nettleton/Aberdeen basketball, Amory/Hatley basketball and Amory/Nettleton soccer. After hearing just how close the Amory/Hatley games were, I hate that I was not able to make it out there, but soccer provided me with a few good moments as it was my first time seeing Amory soccer play this season.
Amory’s Ben Gault and Walker Mitchell both dominated for the Panthers, coming away with hat tricks, while the Lady Panthers showed that they have not missed a step since last season.
As we go deeper into the basketball and soccer seasons, we can expect more weeks similar to this past week with good games on top of good games.
