BELDEN – After going scoreless through the first half and falling by a goal in the second, the Amory Lady Panthers rallied together to tie things up and get the victory in a 1-1 shootout win, 4-2 in penalty kicks, over Tupelo Christian last Monday night.
Both Amory soccer teams finished the regular season undefeated in the division.
“That’s what we expect here at Amory,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said,” It’s good to have both teams win the division, and we’re excited about getting home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.”
The Lady Panthers went into the half tied up at 0-0 in a defensive battle, but TCPS broke the tie coming out of halftime to take a 1-0 lead.
“The defense played a lot better as the night went on,” Clayton said. “Payton (Ford) did an outstanding job adjusting to their center forward and keeping balls off her feet for the first 15 minutes of the game. Christi Carol (Smith) and Emma Pinkerton did a good job of being over the top of it, and it seemed like it frustrated their center forward because we had three people around her no matter where the ball came from.”
At the 65-minute mark, Macie Williams broke free with the ball and found Emma Gore, who found the net to tie the game up at 1-1.
“That play was textbook on what we wanted to do in the second half, and it was a real game-changer,” Clayton said. “Macie (Williams) got the ball, and we pulled three out of the middle. It was basically a two-on-two, and Macie went to the left and created a split to play the ball back to the right, then Emma (Gore) finished it off for it. That was the best scoring opportunity we had in the second half.”
After remaining in a 1-1 draw through two overtimes, the game went into a shootout. Annabelle Holman made a big save on the Lady Eagles’ first shot of the PKs, and Williams stepped up and cashed in on her shot to give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 advantage.
Holman came through with another save for Amory, and Mylie Williams found the back of the net on her PK attempt to extend the lead to 2-0. Dailee Frans put TCPS within one goal of the Lady Panthers after she nailed her attempt.
Emma Pinkerton converted on her shot to give the Lady Panthers a 3-1 lead, but TCPS responded with a goal from Maggie Butts to trim the lead to 3-2. Maggie Glenn lined up next for her PK attempt, where she capped off the shootout win for Amory with a goal.
“I’m just so proud of them tonight,” Clayton said. “The field conditions were bad, and we had to go 20 extra minutes and then into PKs. They were just resilient and kept fighting all night. We got off to a good start in the PKs with Annabelle (Holman) making two saves, and everybody made their shots.”
(B) Amory 9, TCPS 0
The Amory Panthers closed out the regular season in a dominant fashion, clinching their division and picking up a 9-0 win over TCPS last Monday night.
“We spread out and moved the ball really well,” Clayton said. “Reed (Stanford) had a tremendous night, and we created some really good scoring opportunities and made some outstanding shots all night. We came in focused and ready to play, and we did well in the attacking third for sure.”
Stanford wasted no time in putting the Panthers on the board, scoring a minute into the match to give Amory a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later, Stanford found the back of the net again on a setup from Bryce Helton.
The Panthers took a 3-0 lead eight minutes into the game after Cayden Smith set up Gunnar Williams for a score. Smith got himself into the scorer’s column after finding the back of the net on an assist from Stanford.
At the 21-minute mark, Stanford put in another goal to notch an early hat trick and extend Amory’s lead to 5-0. Shortly after, Clayton Reese scored on a ball from Terrell Atkins to increase the score.
Reese put in back-to-back goals to give himself a hat trick 27 minutes into the game, pushing the lead to 8-0.
Atkins finished off the half with a goal, which ultimately got the win for the Panthers.
“The field was kind of chopped up when they got out there, so we were a little worried about how well we could move the ball,” Clayton said. “We did a good job of moving the ball side to side, finding the open guy and finishing.”