AMORY - Both Amory soccer teams’ seasons came to an end at North half after the Panthers fell 6-2 in their matchup against St. Andrews on Tuesday, while the Lady Panthers dropped their game against TCPS 3-1 on Monday.
(B) St. Andrews 6, Amory 2
The Panthers’ held strong through the first 30 minutes of Tuesday’s matchup against St. Andrews, but a few penalties against Amory allowed the Saints to gain control and take a 6-2 win.
“St. Andrews has one of the best boys’ teams in the state, but we defended really well in the first 30 minutes,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “They scored in the 31st minute and were able to get two more goals before the half on questionable calls. We had to make some adjustments at the half to get forward more.”
The Saints scored their first goal in the 31st minute and added to their lead in the 33rd and 35th minutes after a pair of penalties were called against Amory. St. Andrews found the net again in the 48th minute to take a 4-0 lead, but Amory got on the board after Walker Mitchell put one in during the 56th minute.
In the 69th minute of the game, the Panthers got hit with another penalty in the box, allowing St. Andrews to score its fifth goal of the night on another penalty kick. With five minutes remaining, the Saints gained a 6-1 lead before Mitchell put in his second goal on a pass from Cayden Smith.
“Our boys played hard, and it’s unfortunate that it doesn’t show more in the score,” Clayton said. “We improved a good bit through the season and had to learn on the job a good bit this year. I’m proud of these guys for making the run that they did at the end of the year. Making it back to the North half championship game after graduating 13 seniors last year is a good accomplishment for these guys.”
(G) TCPS 3, Amory 1
All TCPS needed was one goal to get comfortable in a hostile environment.
Once they got it, they were off to the races, taking a 3-1 win over Amory to move on to the Class I state championship game.
“I thought in the first 10 or 15 minutes of the game that we controlled it, but they got some momentum after scoring their first goal,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We answered back but gave up a goal late in the half, which is something that you don’t want to do in either half.”
Amory goalie Annabelle Holman made four saves in a row before Addison Johnson found the back of the net with 11 minutes remaining in the first, giving the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later, Emma Gore got the Lady Panthers on the board to tie things up with five minutes remaining.
Riley Todd and Gore took shots at the goal for Amory in the second half as they tried to turn the tides, but Mary Mize Knight put in a goal with 28 minutes remaining to add to the Lady Eagles’ lead.
“TCPS had a great gameplan and did a good job of executing in the attack and gave us some problems at times,” Clayton said. “I thought we had some really good opportunities, but they did a better job of cashing in on the chances that they had. I hate it for our kids and our seniors, but we’ve got a lot of things to be proud of when we look back at the season, beating St. Andrews, making it back to North half for the second year in a row and hosting it.”
