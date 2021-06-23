The Amory Panthers showed out on Wednesday at the Meridian Tournament, going 4-0 and only allowing one goal on the day against quality competition.
“I felt like every player we took did some good things on the field, and we platooned two and three groups all four games,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “I was pleased with the overall effort and felt like we got better each game. To play four games and only give up one goal, we defended very well one on one, and Landon (Koehn), our goalkeeper, had some big saves. He didn’t get scored on all day.”
Amory’s first win came 1-0 against West Lauderdale with Riley Grace scoring the only goal of the game.
The Panthers’ offense kicked in gear in the next one, 8-0, against Northeast Lauderdale. Cayden Smith led the way with a pair of goals, while Dylan Thompson, Gunnar Williams, Izaiah Legaspi, Noah Coker, Sutton Payne and Sam Black all also scored in the win. Gunnar Williams, Tony Hunt, Madison Glenn, Ben Gault and Coker all had assists.
Amory picked up its next win 3-0 against Clarkdale, which finished state runner-up last season after winning 3A South.
Reed Stanford struck for a pair of goals in the win, and Bryce Helton also found the back of the net. Williams had all three assists.
The Panthers finished off the day with another strong offensive performance behind a hat trick from Stanford and two more goals from Williams in a 7-1 victory against Moss Point. Thompson and Will McComb added the other two goals, while Williams, Stanford, Helton and Clayton Reese all finished with assists.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Panthers finished with a 1-2-1 record at the tournament on Thursday.
Amory picked up a 1-0 win over Poplarville with Payton Ford scoring the goal and Emma Gore getting the assist.
The girls tied 2-2 against Northeast Jones with goals by Gore and Mylie Williams and an assist from Macie Williams.
The Lady Panthers fought in a 3-1 loss to 4A powerhouse West Lauderdale, which has been a perennial state championship contender. Emma Pinkerton scored a goal in that one. Their lone time to be shutout on the day was 4-0 to Lamar in the opening game.
“We were like the boys in that we played better with each game,” Clayton said. “With not getting to play last summer, this was the first time for a lot of these kids to play a 7v7 tournament.”
Defensively, Amory got a boost with the return of Campbell Erickson, who missed the entire 2020-21 season due to injury.
“She was outstanding for us defensively,” Clayton said. “And she played a lot of great passes into the attacking third.”
Both Amory soccer teams are back in action during the Saltillo Tournament this weekend.
“I was pleased with the effort of both teams,” Clayton said. “Hopefully we can build on the experience from Meridian and be ready for the Saltillo Tournament.”