AMORY – The Amory Panthers finished off a strong week to open division play, blasting county rival Nettleton 7-0 on Friday night to start out 2-0 in the region.
Amory put up six goals in the first half and added another one early in the second half to finish off the win with the mercy rule.
“First one with the mercy rule for us to be on the side we wanted to be on. I thought we were able to get some success in the attack and came out and scored six goals in the first half,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “There was only one time we went over 10 minutes without scoring a goal, which was one of our objectives that we talked about this week.”
Santiago Perez and Bryn Camp combined on a pair of goals in the first 11 minutes with Perez scoring off Camp’s assist in the seventh minute and Camp turning around and doing the same off a Perez assist four minutes later.
Camp added his second goal of the night seven minutes later with Dylan Cooper getting the assist.
Terrell Atkins hit a long shot into the top right corner of the net to make it 4-0 in the 32nd minute, and the Panthers were able to add two more goals, both by Clayton Reese, to extend it to 6-0 at the half. Camp had the assist on both of Reese’s goals and finished off his hat trick in the 48th minute to put the Panthers to the 50th minute mercy rule. He finished the night with three goals and three assists.
Clayton praised the group effort on all sides as it gave the Panthers their second-straight shutout in division play.
“Bryn had a really good game, probably a breakout game for him. Clayton had two goals, and Santiago created some pressure on their back side,” Clayton said. “Dylan Cooper had a really good game in the middle and made a lot of things happen, moving around inside. Mattison (Glenn) played well on the back, and the few times they got down there, Landon (Koehn) made some plays. We’re pleased with the way these guys came through, and I think our pace of play is getting a little faster. We’re still not necessarily moving as a unit as we should, and it’s something we’re working on.”
The Lady Panthers couldn’t break through in the first half but came alive for four goals in the second half for a 4-0 victory over the Lady Tigers for their first division win of the season.
“We created a lot of shooting opportunities and had 29 shots in the first half,” Clayton said. “I don’t know that we had quite as many in the second, and their goalkeeper (Nealy Williams) made some good plays and their defenders did a good job of stepping in front of some shots that we took. We did a good job getting into openings and into space, and some of the younger ones are starting to see things more than what they were a few weeks ago.”
Nettleton and Amory fought to the scoreless tie at the half, but the Lady Panthers came out in the second half with two goals in the first 10 minutes.
Morgan Mitchell broke the tie with her goal in the 54th minute, then Emma Coggin made it 2-0 six minutes later. Christi Carol Smith had the assist on Mitchell’s goal.
The Lady Panthers added two more goals in the final five minutes. Riley Todd hit the third score of the night with Mitchell getting the assist, and Emma Pinkerton added the last one. Hannah Moore posted the shutout in the goal.
“Riley Todd made some really good runs from the right wing spot and got a goal in the second half. Everybody we put in made some good plays,” Clayton said. “Emma Coggin played in the midfield for the first time since probably eighth grade and came in and scored a goal. Payton Ford played defense at outside back and had been playing in the midfield. We’re moving people around to different positions to give different looks, and I was very pleased with their effort tonight.”
Monday: Panthers grab win, Lady Panthers fall to TCPS
The Panthers started out division play with a win, extending their 1-0 halftime lead to a 3-0 shutout on the road at Tupelo Christian. The Lady Panthers fell in a tight 2-0 loss to the Lady Eagles in their opener.
“Offensively after we got into it about 15 minutes, we played pretty well and did a better job distributing the ball,” Clayton said. “The first 25 to 30 minutes of the second half, we were a lot smarter with the ball and getting into openings and space. Tonight, Will McComb had one of his better games, and Mattison (Glenn) was solid in the middle. Lane (Carroll) played well tonight, and they challenged Doc (Worley) a little bit in the first half and he came out and had a really good second half.”
The Panthers broke through over midway through the first half when Santiago Perez found the back of the net in the 27th minute with Bryn Camp getting the assist.
Reed Stanford extended the lead with a header on a Gunnar Williams corner kick in the 50th minute, and Dylan Cooper hit the third goal of the night after a throw in by Santiago Perez late in the game.
Landon Koehn posted the shutout in the goal with Doc Worley, Will McComb, Mattison Glenn, Lane Carroll and T.J. Huppert on the defensive effort on the back line.
On the girls’ side, TCPS scored its first goal late in the first half and extended that to 2-0 nearly midway through the second half.
“We outshot them by a good number, but it was either right at the goalkeeper or we hit it over or wide. That’s something we have to do better at when we get those scoring opportunities,” Clayton said. “We have to get it to a post and to finish. Defensively, we played fairly well. We had a couple of girls out on the back line and had to move some people around. Emma Pinkerton moved inside, and Emma Gore filled in and did well. Christi Carol (Smith) played really well back there as well.”