The Amory Panthers kept rolling in division play on Friday night, downing Tupelo Christian Prep 4-0 in a boys’ only match on the road.
The Panthers’ lone senior, Bryn Camp, had a big night with a hat trick in the win.
“Offensively, we moved the ball better, and we created some good combos and overlaps,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Our decision making on offense was sharper tonight, and we had some good ideas in the attack. Bryn (Camp), Reed (Stanford) and Gunnar (Williams) created some good opportunities in the middle of our offense.”
Camp started things off with his first goal in the second minute off a pass from Cayden Smith.
He made it 2-0 in the 30th minute with a free kick after an illegal touch by the TCPS keeper, then completed his hat trick early in the second half with a header for the third goal.
Dylan Cooper put in penalty kick just a couple of minutes later after Reed Stanford was taken down in the box to complete the scoring.
Cooper and Riley Grace filled in on the back line as the Panthers were missing a couple of key players on defense. Amory hasn’t allowed a goal in division play, posting four straight shutouts, as keeper Landon Koehn and defenders Lane Carroll and Tyler Sledge were also key in the shutout against TCPS.
“We played well defensively, and they only had about three or four shots all game,” Clayton said. “Riley (Grace) and Dylan (Cooper) played well for us filling in on the back line. Tony (Hunt) played well for us tonight at defensive mid, and he was in the entire game.”
Both teams return to action during the latter part of Christmas break, traveling to Saltillo on Monday and hosting Ripley on Tuesday.