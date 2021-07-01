The Amory Panthers’ boys soccer team had another strong showing at a tournament, taking three wins out of four games at the Saltillo Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The girls’ portion of the tournament for Friday was canceled with teams dropping out, but the Lady Panthers took on Saltillo, tying them 1-1 with Allie Goldman scoring Amory’s goal.
“I think both teams have improved since the beginning of the summer. Players are starting to see the field better and are reading defenders, which is helping them have better decisions with the ball and and where the ball should go,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We’re defending well 1v1, and our cover and balance is improving.”
Amory’s first win of the day came 4-2 to host Saltillo. Reed Stanford came through with the first two goals of the day, then Clayton Reese and Dylan Thompson each found the back of the net with Gunnar Williams and Stanford picking up the assists.
Goalkeeper Landon Koehn had a key save on a penalty kick in the first win as well.
Koehn posted the shutout in the goal in the Panthers’ second win, 5-0, to North Pontotoc.
Williams scored a pair of goals in the win over North with Reese, Thompson and Cayden Smith also scoring goals. Stanford, Reese and Dylan Cooper had assists.
Amory’s only loss on the day came 3-1 to a strong Lewisburg team in the third game. Williams had the Panthers’ only goal with Ben Gault getting the assist.
The Panthers bounced back with a 3-1 win against Lafayette to finish the tournament. Thompson, Smith and Riley Grace each scored a goal in the win with Bryce Helton getting an assist on the first goal.
Clayton said he is still finding ways for both teams to improve as the summer comes to a close.
“We’ve got to get better on rotating our shape in the attacking third and creating multiple levels for the opponent to defend,” he said. “We’re really excited to improve there and in a few other areas going into the fall. We’ve got to continually find ways to improve and work hard, and there’s a lot of potential on both teams.”