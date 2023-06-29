The Amory Panthers put on an offensive clinic in their scrimmages at Northwest Community College on June 24. The Panthers went 2-1 on the day, defeating DeSoto Central 9-2, Lafayette 7-2 and falling 8-1 to Lafayette in their second game.
“Offensively, that was the best the boys have played this summer,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “The boys were creative with their movement and put shots in good locations, and we defended well until the second half of the last game.”
The Lady Panthers went 3-0-1 in the 7-on-7 tournament at Meridian Community College last Wednesday, picking up 2-0 wins over Poplarville and New Albany, defeating Greene County 2-1 and drawing with Enterprise 0-0.
“In the boys’ and girls’ tournaments, we were able to play a lot of players and get looks at several positions for them,” Clayton said. “Besides getting good results on the games, we got quality minutes from all of our girls, and our defense was solid all day and gave up very few shooting opportunities. We’re excited about the possible depth that we could have this season.”
The Panthers went 2-1 at Meridian on Thursday, taking a 5-0 win over Forrest, an 8-2 win against Lamar and a 1-0 loss to Newton County.
Boys, Game 1: Amory 9, DeSoto Central 2
Sutton Payne led the way for Amory in its first game at Northwest, scoring five goals in the 9-2 win over DeSoto Central.
Payne opened things up by scoring the first goal on an assist from Walker Mitchell one minute into the game. Payne scored back-to-back goals in the fourth and fifth minutes to record a quick hat trick.
Mitchell found the back of the net in the 14th minute on an assist from Kyle Dykes to give the Panthers a 4-0 lead before DeSoto scored its first goal in the 15th minute. Payne continued his dominant day as he scored two more goals on assists from Ethan Reeves and Noah Coker.
Amory gained an 8-1 lead after Reeves found the net in the 26th minute, while Chris Esquivel scored in the 33rd minute.
After DeSoto scored in the 37th minute, Riley Stark answered back with a goal a minute later to close things out.
Boys, Game 2 & Game 3: Amory 7, Lafayette 2; Lafayette 8, Amory 1
The Panthers carried over their momentum into the game against Lafayette as Ben Gault’s hat trick paced Amory to a 7-2 win.
Walker Mitchell struck early, scoring Amory’s first two goals, while Ben Gault scored back-to-back goals in the fourth and fifth minutes to give the Panthers an early 4-0 lead.
Lafayette cut into the lead by scoring its first goal in the 17th minute, but JC Erikson followed with a goal in the 19th minute to put Amory up 5-1. Gault notched a hat trick in the 21st minute, and Riley Stark found the net in the 38th minute to seal the win.
Things shifted in the second game between the two as Lafayette took a 2-0 left to start. Ethan Reeves set up Sutton Payne to score Amory’s first goal in the 18th minute, but Lafayette followed with three straight goals afterward to gain a 5-1 lead.
Lafayette closed the second game out by scoring goals in the 32nd-, 35th- and 36th-minute marks.
Last Wednesday, Girls: Amory 2, Poplarville 0
The Lady Panthers saw a collective of players step up and help lead them to a 2-0 win over Poplarville on Wednesday.
“We had some really good combination plays between Emma (Gore), Mylie (Williams), Ellie (Baker) and Christi Carol (Smith),” Clayton said. “Annabelle (Holman), Maggie (Glenn) and CC (Smith) did a great job leading the younger girls in the backline. We’re excited about the possible depth that we could have this season.”
Gore scored the first goal for the Lady Panthers three minutes, and she put in the second goal at the seventh-minute mark.
Girls: Amory 2, New Albany 0
After the game against Enterprise ended in a scoreless draw, the Lady Panthers rebounded to take a 2-0 win over New Albany.
Mylie Williams led the way for the Lady Panthers, scoring goals at the sixth- and 20th-minute mark.
Girls: Amory 2, Greene County 1
After Greene County gained an early lead, the Lady Panthers rallied back to seal a 2-1 win.
Greene County scored its goal five minutes in, but Christi Carol Smith answered back later, scoring the two goals for Amory at the 13th- and 24th minute on assists from Emma Gore and Mylie Williams.
Thursday, Boys: Amory 5, Forrest 0
Ben Gault notched a hat trick after scoring the first three goals for Amory in the sixth-, seventh- and 15th-minute mark. Riley Stark added to the Panthers’ lead by scoring a goal in the 16th minute on an assist from Gault, and Erik Venegas found the net on an assist from Noah Coker in the 22nd minute.
Boys: Amory 8, Lamar 2
After a 1-0 loss to Newton County in Game 2, the Panthers bounced back with an 8-2 win over Lamar.
Riley Stark and Sutton Payne scored the first two goals in the fourth and seventh minutes on assists by Ben Gault and Ethan Reeves. Gault and Payne followed with back-to-back goals, but Lamar cut the score to 4-2 after scoring in the 19th and 20th minutes.
Owen McDuffie answered by finding the net a minute later, while JC Erikson scored back-to-back goals in the 22nd and 23rd minutes. Keith Byars closed the scoring out with a goal in the 24th minute.
