AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers started out slow but picked up steam late in the first half and early in the second to grab another dominating win in division play, 7-0 against Booneville.
Both Amory soccer teams improve to 6-0 in division play, all shutouts on both sides.
“Our girls did a really good job creating width, especially with our wings,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Riley (Todd) had a pretty good game on the wing with the first goal and had several really good shots after that, some good scoring opportunities. She made a fabulous shot with that one touch volley that she scored on. Mylie (Williams) had a couple of assists and did a good job distributing. She wasn’t quite as aggressive in the attack as what we hoped too, but she played some good balls off.”
Todd hit the first goal of the night on a long shot after a pass from Mylie Williams in the 9th minute.
Williams assisted on the next goal in the 21st minute, scored by Emma Gore.
Alyssa Schrock followed up on a ball that rattled around in front of the goal in the 23rd minute, then Macie Williams scored the final two of the first half in the final 12 minutes. Ellie Baker assisted on the first one.
“Macie had a good game tonight, and even though she only had one goal, Emma (Gore) created some good scoring opportunities on the wing and played some really good crosses from the outside.”
Mylie Williams started to inch the Lady Panthers towards the mercy rule with her goal in the 60th minute, and Clayton emptied his bench late in the second half.
Seventh-grader Kya Chambers ended the match two minutes early with her goal off an assist from Emma Pinkerton.
Annabelle Holman and Hannah Moore each spent time in the goal in the shutout with Alyssa Schrock, Emma Pinkerton, Alexy Smith, Maggie Glenn and Christi Carol Smith on the back line.
“The few times they got it in the middle third, our defense did a good job taking it from them and getting it back in the attack,” Clayton said. “No. 22 was kind of their offense. Both of our goalkeepers touched the ball maybe once, and that’s what you want on a night like tonight is for your goalkeeper to be the only cold one out there.”
(B) Amory 3, Booneville 0
Clayton Reese provided all the offense as the Panthers never found the late rhythm that the Lady Panthers had in their division match. Reese finished with all three goals for the hat trick.
“We didn’t do a good job reading the goalkeeper and getting it away from him,” Clayton said. “I will say this for Booneville, their defenders did a really good job. When somebody was fixing to shoot, they had three guys trying to get in front of you as quick as they can to block it. Their goalkeeper had several saves, and they had a lot of times where we had a shooting opportunity and right as we’re taking the shot, somebody is jumping in front of the ball. It’s kind of like taking charges on defense is how they play on the back.”
Reese scored his first goal in the eighth minute off an assist from Gunnar Williams, but the scoring slowed down from there.
He added his second just seven minutes before the half to make it 2-0 as Dylan Cooper had the assist, and he completed the hat trick in the 55th minute.
“Clayton had a good night with the hat trick, and Gunnar made some really good plays,” Clayton said. “Terrell (Atkins) made some really good runs for us at the wing.”
Landon Koehn posted his seventh-straight shutout in the goal as the Blue Devils didn’t have many scoring opportunities. Lane Carroll, Mattison Glenn, Riley Grace, Preston Hall and Tyler Sledge all contributed to the shutout on the back line.
“Lane was really solid in the back, and Mattison made a couple of good shots and ball distribution,” Clayton said. “We just have some rust we have to get off. We haven’t played in a couple of weeks, and we also needed the weather to cooperate to get some more practices in.”