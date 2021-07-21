It’s easy to be resistant to change, and I have to admit, I have always been one of those people who has struggled with it in the past.
I’m a creature of habit, and for the past nine-plus years, that habit has been handling this sports section and covering as many games as possible. I feel like I’m so in sync with doing this week after week, and year after year that being on the sidelines is pretty much my second home.
I am definitely not leaving that home, but it will be a place I will be a little bit less as last week, I accepted the job as the next Monroe Journal General Manager.
I’m very excited to be given this opportunity because of the love I have for our newspaper and our community and the belief I have in our staff and in the role we serve to Monroe County. Maybe I’m a little bit biased, but I do think our paper is the best and couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it.
I may not be from here originally, but since moving here six and a half years ago (and even before then), Amory has become my home, more than any other place I have lived, and I also love the support our entire county has always shown not just myself but the Monroe Journal as a whole.
I have always likened our newspaper staff to a team because I guess my mind is always in that sports mode.
Each team as a whole is only as strong as its parts and the way each one works together, and we have definitely always been a smooth unit. My move to general manager means that we need one more person to join that team, and I plan on finding a person who will love Monroe County sports and all that comes with it just like I have and still do.
I had several people say that they would miss seeing me at games and reading my sports coverage, but that’s not going away entirely.
This change means I will see each of your teams just a little less, but I know you won’t be able to keep me away for very long or for very much.
My heart has been invested in all of our teams and especially in our kids for so long, and year in and year out, there are special things happening right here in our own backyards.
This next year is going to be no different, and this summer has gotten me even more pumped up for what’s ahead for so many of our teams. If I started to list them all, I would definitely forget someone, and I don’t want to do that.
It’s always meant a lot to me to be witness to events such as state championships, county tournaments, athlete signing to the next level, and I hope to still be there for plenty of that.
I couldn’t be more happy to take this next step with the Monroe Journal, and I know that only the best is yet to come for both our paper and our community.