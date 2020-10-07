Last-minute plans ended up being actually a really good thing for Hamilton and Hatley on Friday night.
One of the things that frustrated us most about losing the first two weeks of the season was losing two really good rivalry games – that was Hamilton/Hatley and Hatley/Smithville.
While Hatley/Smithville didn’t work out after their scrimmage was rained out, the first rivalry game materialized again almost as if by magic midway through Friday afternoon.
Hamilton found out not long before lunchtime that their division game against Okolona was canceled due to the Chieftains going on quarantine, and lucky for them, their county rival already had the week off.
We have spent the entire season dreading COVID changes to the schedule, and for once, it worked out in someone’s favor to allow these two to keep their annual rivalry game.
Hatley picked up a sixth-straight win over Hamilton behind another big night for quarterback Markhel Hunt, who’s having a really solid season for the Tigers.
Things also finally worked out for Smithville, which got its first win of the season over Vardaman.
When a team has a rough week, it’s always important to see how they bounce back, and after eight turnovers against Hamilton, Smithville did get back on track.
They have some interesting games coming up – this week against a West Lowndes team that struggled against French Camp and next week against an Okolona team that may or may not be back off quarantine, though hopefully they will as the Noles don’t want to lose another game off their schedule. I think as the schedule goes on and they really get into the groove of things, we’re going to see that young Smithville team continue to improve.
When we’re talking about bouncing back, that’s exactly what Amory did this week. It wasn’t a perfect win, but we saw that offense back to clicking and doing what they do best, which is putting a lot of points on the board. Hunter Jones, Braxton Griffin and Jay Hampton all had huge games, and that’s going to be their recipe for success.
A few weeks ago, we pointed out that Amory was 3-0 for the first time in over 20 years, and now Nettleton has broken a streak of its own, being 4-0 for the first time since 2006, a year in which they reached the state championship game.
The Tigers have already fought through a lot this season – one game canceled, another in which they were missing about half of their starters, and they have stayed steady throughout. The next two weeks – against Kossuth and then Amory – are going to be their biggest tests of the season. They have a good thing going over there, and it’s going to be fun to see how this division shakes out in the coming weeks, with hopefully no outside forces throwing a wrench in there.
I saw a coworker point out that we’re now halfway through the season, a point that many of us didn’t know if it would come. It hasn’t been easy – one of our teams has already had to quarantine, and another cancel a game, and you’re seeing it happen to different teams each week.
But we have made it this far – let’s finish up and close this one out.