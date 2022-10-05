Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
ABERDEEN – In its second year, the Southern Best Catfish Tournament will coincide with this year’s Bukka White Blues Festival. The Oct. 8 tournament will include two separate competitions – a boat tournament and a bank fishing tournament.
“We hope we can generate a lot of interest. That’s a fishery that is untapped, and we really need to bring a lot of interest,” said organizer JR Sweat. “Next year, I’m planning on exploding this even bigger.”
The boat tournament is from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the last boat in line will be weighed in at 4 p.m. The bank fishing tournament is from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the last weigh-in at 3 p.m.
“It’s a five-fish limit on the boats – two over 34 inches and three under 34 inches. On the bank tournament, it’s the best three fish with total weight. We’ll have a first-, second- and third-place winner on the boat tournament and the bank tournament,” Sweat said.
As far as bank fishing, anglers can fish anywhere above or below the Aberdeen Lock and Dam. Participants can use any type of bait they’d like.
Entry fee for the bank tournament is $75, and the entry fee for the boat tournament is $150. Registration begins at 4:30 a.m. at Blue Bluff boat ramp on Saturday.
For more information about this weekend’s tournament, call Sweat at (731) 610-9863, email him at jrsweat1956@gmail.com or message Tennessee River Productions on Facebook.