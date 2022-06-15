I think we can all agree that one of the hottest teams coming into Super Regionals in college baseball right now has to be the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
Now, I am not a huge Southern Miss fan, but I got inspired to do some research and write a column on their baseball team after remembering that we have a former Monroe County athlete on the team.
With their record currently standing at 47-17 and a conference record of 23-7, the Golden Eagles created a lot of buzz last week after knocking off LSU in an 8-7 victory to win Regionals and advance to the Super Regionals for the second time in the program’s history.
The last time the Golden Eagles were named regional champions was back in 2009, and this year just so happened to be the last time that they reached the College World Series. This big win over LSU of course put a huge spotlight on Southern Miss as they looked to carry over the momentum into its series against Ole Miss last weekend.
These two teams have a lot of history against each other as their record stands at a 16-16 since 2007, and the last time they faced off in May, Ole Miss took the win.
Southern Miss has some big-time hitters at the plate with a team batting average of .281, and Dustin Dickerson is currently leading the way with a .326 average. If that is not impressive enough, as a team the Eagles also have a total of 610 hits, 368 RBIs and 82 home runs with Christopher Sargent owning a team-high 21 of those homers.
Carson Paetow and Will McGillis tie for second-most bombs on the team with 16, while Reece Ewing and Slade Wilks both have 10 on the season.
Power hitting is not the only aspect that has gotten Southern Miss this far as they have a solid pitching core with Amory’s Aubrey Gillentine a part of the fun. Hunter Riggins, Tanner Hall and Hurston Waldrep have seen the most time on the mound for the Golden Eagles as they have a combined record of 23-7 and 353 strikeouts between the three.
In six appearances this season, Gillentine has helped pick up a pair of wins for the Eagles and eight strikeouts.
With all the hype surrounding this year’s Golden Eagles team, they have definitely became a fan favorite, not only in Amory but all across the world of college baseball.