Hamilton saw its third phase of the game, special teams, come into play on Friday night against defending state champion Nanih Waiya.
The Lions gave up two punt return touchdowns to the Warriors and had another bad snap on a punt to set up another Nanih Waiya score as the 1A champs rolled to the 35-6 win.
“We had a really bad night there on special teams with those two punt return touchdowns and the bad snap. That’s 21 points right there,” Hamilton coach Wade Pierce said. “Then they attempted an onside kick that went about five yards, and our entire coaching staff is yelling to let it go, and we have a guy who runs up and tries to grab the football. It was a freshmen mistake, but we had a lot of mistakes on special teams.”
Hamilton scored its only touchdown early in the second quarter after a 14-minute drive on a 4-yard run from quarterback Evan Pounders.
“We played pretty well for about 17-18 minutes, but not the other 30. We couldn’t get anything really going after that first drive, and that’s a credit to them because they are very physical and disciplined,” Pierce said. “There’s not a whole lot you are going to do that fools them. It’s why they haven’t lost a game in 1A in nearly three years.”
Toting the rock
Pierce pointed out the running game of Rye Howard and Josh Harrison as a strength in the loss.
“Rye carried the football a lot, and Sam (Robinson) had a really good night as well on both sides,” Pierce said. “Josh (Harrison) is really coming on as another option to carry the football. Zach (Crawford) got hurt in the fourth quarter, hopefully just a hyper extended knee. Hopefully he won’t miss any time because he’s our heart and soul, and we need him out there.”
The Lions continue their slate of playing the top three teams in the division as they welcome in French Camp this Friday.
“This is a big time opportunity for us because we are still alive in the playoff hunt, and getting wins in the next two would give us a chance,” Pierce said. “We have to go out and fight like our playoff lives depend on it. They are huge, very physical and a well-coached team. They have a quarterback who also plays safety, who is an all-star guy. We have been running the gauntlet, but we’re almost at the end. I’m anxious to see how the guys respond.”