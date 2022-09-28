ECRU - Both the Nettleton Tigers and the North Pontotoc Vikings provided plenty of action in a defensive heavy game on Friday. The Tigers’ defense came away with five takeaways to gain an edge, winning 22-15.
“We were able to force North Pontotoc out of their heavy package, which worked to our advantage," Nettleton coach John Keith said. “It put our athletes in a better position to make plays, and we executed on both sides of the ball.”
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Vikings ran three plays before punting to Nettleton. On Nettleton’s opening possession, Braylen Williams found Jaiden Dillworth for a 13-yard touchdown pass, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead midway through the first.
The Vikings’ second possession witnessed the first of five turnovers that derailed their offense as Jayden Hawkins was in the perfect position for an interception after a tipped pass. Two plays later, Hawkins was on the receiving end of Williams’s second touchdown pass of the night, giving the Tigers a 14-0 advantage early in the second quarter.
The Vikings’ offense got going with runs by Blake McGloflin, Drew Winfun and Reece Kentner, and Winfun punched it in for the first score for the Vikings. After a penalty on the extra point, North Pontotoc got the opportunity to attempt a two-point conversion where Winfun crossed the goal line for a 14-8 score with just under five minutes left before the half.
After giving up their first turnover of the night, the Tigers got the ball back after snagging their second interception of the game. The Vikings’ defense kept the Tigers out of the end zone as the first half ended with Nettleton still ahead 14-8.
Despite being pinned deep in their own territory to start the third, Kentner changed that for the Vikings on one play as he kept the ball on a read option and broke through for a 78-yard run, putting his team inside the 10-yard line. Three plays later, Winfun plunged the final two yards for the Vikings, giving them a 15-14 lead after the extra point.
The Tigers’ offense answered as Williams connected with Anterion Venson for a 67-yard touchdown pass for the final score with just under a minute left in the third quarter. Kentner and the Vikings looked to answer, but turnovers and penalties killed their drives.
Nettleton improved to 4-1 on the year behind Williams' 334 yards of total offense, finishing the game 17 of 34 passing for 231 yards and with 103 rushing yards on 13 carries. Venson tallied 109 receiving yards, and Zavian Dillworth followed with 81 receiving yards.
Nettleton will face off against Senatobia this week for its final non-division game of the season, while North Pontotoc will host Ripley to start division play.
“Senatobia was one play away from winning the 4A state championship last year, so they’ll be a great test for us before we start division play,” Keith said.
