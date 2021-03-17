It’s hard not to reflect on where we were at this time last year.
Over the last two weeks, I’m sure many of us saw pictures posted by friends that said things like, the last normal thing I did before COVID hit.
For me, those last normal things were covering some baseball games over spring break, and I have to admit, it felt a little strange to be covering those same games this week, one year later.
Last year’s spring break started out fairly normal. I can remember getting my hair done – such a mundane thing, but it was a relief when those same services would be locked down for a few months. And I can remember covering a couple of games at Northeast with Hamilton baseball, never realizing or feeling at all like that would be my last games with them for the spring.
The uncertainty started in on that Wednesday, right about the time I showed up back at Northeast to cover a game with Nettleton. That was when the NBA shut things down, and college sports were starting to come to a halt.
By the time that Thursday and Friday rolled around, that uncertainty had changed to full-on panic in many ways, and I didn’t want to believe it but had a feeling that the game I was attending on Saturday – Amory at Mooreville baseball – might be the last one for a while. I had seen the Panthers get a win the day before, but I wasn’t going to miss the opportunity for one more game.
It started a lonely few months for all of our high school athletes. It was definitely the worst for any seniors who saw their careers come to an abrupt and unresolved end but tough for any kid who was missing doing what they loved.
There’s always a sense of thankfulness for each game that’s played now, but even more so this past week when we reflect on where we were at this time last year.
If last year taught us anything, it’s to never take anything for certain or for granted, but we can feel grateful for where things stand at the moment.
Kids are in school in Mississippi – it’s more than we can say in some other states. Winter sports champions were just crowned in the last month or so with soccer back in February and basketball just a couple of weeks ago before fans at the “Big House.”
Those things have led us back to where things should have been at this time last year with baseball and softball in full swing, in addition to the rest of our spring sports, and plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Last year, we saw barely a division game played – I think Hatley and Aberdeen’s baseball division games may have been some of the only ones in the state that were completed. Now, this week, we see the majority of our teams opening division play, and there are so many games that I was excited to see last year that never got to be played. Many of those will be just as good – if not better – this season.
We also have the Monroe County softball tournament being played this weekend, and it doesn’t feel like it was nearly two years ago that Hatley was winning that one for the second time in a row.
We had a great spring break full of games this past week, instead of all that panic and uncertainty from last year. Hopefully it’s just a transition into finishing this year out the right way – on the fields with plenty of games.