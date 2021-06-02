ABERDEEN – In a way to put city employees and regular citizens on the same playing field, people are invited to participate in a June 19 kickball game at the Aberdeen Sportsplex near Morgan’s Landing.
The Aberdeen City Employees versus Aberdeen Citizens game will help highlight the soft opening of the sportsplex that day. The event also includes T-ball, coach-pitch and adult scrimmage games.
“Everything won’t be completed but we can open to the public so they can see the progress made so far,” said Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart. “It will let people know that this time next year, park and rec. can offer all sports. It will be good because it’ll be able to help the school system out with development. It’s an opportunity to get moving in the right direction with sports.”
The deadline to sign up for the kickball game is June 4. City employees interested in playing may contact Stewart at 813-3414, and citizens may contact Andrew Johnson through Facebook to register.
“It’s something we can do together as a city. People are watching how we do things, and it’s something we can do to break the ice. We haven’t had a big event since COVID,” Stewart said.
She thanked Johnson and Anita Young for helping get teams together.
The kickball game begins at 2 p.m., with other games beginning at 3 p.m. The sportsplex’s four fields will be used for the games, and concessions will be available.
Stewart hopes the soft opening will inspire more volunteer participation in the ongoing renovation project.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and masks.