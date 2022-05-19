In preparation for the upcoming season, Aberdeen and Amory football were two county teams that competed in spring games last week and from my perspective, neither team looks like they have lost a step.
On Friday, I headed to Aberdeen to see them face off against New Hope. This scrimmage was played in a traditional game format, playing two 12-minute quarters with full contact.
The Bulldogs utilized a ground-and-pound type offense all game, feeding the ball to multiple players to try and make plays. Jeffery Sykes, Joe Buchanan, Chris Holliday and Jermaine Strong led Aberdeen’s rushing attack in the win, combining for 120 yards rushing.
The most impressive thing that I witnessed from this Aberdeen team on Friday was how well their defense performed. On the sideline before the game, I heard their defensive coaches yelling not to give up over 100 yards of offense, and it was clear that the Bulldogs’ defense got the message.
Aberdeen played hard-noised, suffocating defense all game, getting numerous sacks as they held the Trojans scoreless. This same brand of defense is what led the Bulldogs to the second round last year, so it was good to see that they still have that in them.
On Thursday, I traveled to watch the Panthers match up against New Albany, and even though this scrimmage did not follow a traditional game format, it was still pretty entertaining to watch. Jatarian Ware led the Panthers’ offense on an aerial attack when he was on the field, finding his receivers one after another and proving that his arm strength and accuracy are still there.
Isaiah Brownlee and Cameron Haynes seemed to be Ware’s favorite targets as they both racked up yards and came away with touchdowns. Once the scrimmage transitioned into full contact, we got to see long-time starting running back Charleston French in action.
French only carried the ball five times on the day, but he still managed to show his explosiveness, breaking through for a string of 10-plus yard runs. Amory’s offense was not the only thing that looked impressive on the day as its defense held New Albany scoreless.
Underclassmen like Allen Dobbs and Austin Hale made big plays for the Panthers’ defense, while upperclassmen like Hayden Dozier put pressure on the quarterback all day.
Both teams have a long way to go before the start of next season, but from what I saw at the spring games, it looks like they are ready to suit up now. Watching these two games definitely has me excited for the football season to kick off in September.
Speaking of Amory, it has truly been a good year to be a Panther. With football and golf competing at state, soccer reaching North half and basketball making a solid playoff run, it was only fitting that Amory’s baseball team joined the success.
On Friday and Saturday, the Panthers faced off against Booneville in the North half series, and the back story of these two teams provided a good storyline for the series. Amory met Booneville at North half last year, where the Panthers fell in a sweep, but this year saw a different outcome.
The Panthers got their revenge, closing out the series on Saturday in a sweep to advance to state for the first time since 2010. Whether in football, soccer, basketball or baseball, Amory athletics continue to exhibit an unmatched competitive nature that leads to wins, and hopefully, Amory baseball can walk away from Pearl as champions.