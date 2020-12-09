With the uncertainty ahead as far as our winter sports are going, I decided this past week was a good time to catch as many games as I possibly could.
There are only so many days in the week, but the more of them I could spend out at basketball and soccer, the better, right? The good thing was too that I finally caught some teams I hadn’t gotten to see so far this season.
Last week, I talked about some of our teams that stood out, and some of those same ones were still looking good this week with some big wins. Along with those wins, it seemed like we had a lot of games where specific players really stood out and had big nights.
On Monday, the player with a big game was Nettleton’s Madison Miller, who started dominating in the paint in the second half of their win against TCPS. Nettleton is still fairly young, but Miller and Miah Hall have picked right up where they left off last season.
Then on Tuesday, Ty Brown and Janice Howell caught a big game from Smithville’s Orlandria Smith, who passed 1,000 career points last year as just a sophomore and keeps on going. She followed up Tuesday’s 24 points with a double-double when I saw the Lady Noles play on Thursday. The Lady Noles followed that up with a huge double-overtime win against Tremont on Friday.
On Tuesday, I saw a division soccer matchup between Amory and Nettleton, and while it was pretty much a team night on both sides for Amory, Macie Williams had a huge game on Friday night with five goals against Vardaman. The Lady Panthers are looking this season to replace some pretty big scoring production, and I think you’re starting to see some girls step up in that area.
Smithville’s Khirei Standifer was the standout player on Thursday night, pouring in a career-high 35 points. The Noles have been rolling since their season-opening loss to Amory, but this was kind of a breakout night this season for Standifer, who I know will only keep it going.
On Friday, I was looking forward to seeing the last basketball team I hadn’t caught yet, the Hatley guys, and I’m definitely looking forward to catching them again when they haven’t had a two-week layoff. Markhel Hunt had a huge night even though the Tigers lost, and Luke Moffett also looked really strong. That’s a team that I think has the potential to surprise some people if they can get it back rolling.
The Hamilton guys also picked up their first win of the season on Friday against Noxapater, and while it’s been a slow start with quarantine, it’s going to be interesting to see if they can build off that one. They’re definitely a team that I think will show some improvement after a tough go last season.
Basketball and soccer season is already starting off with some teams and players looking good – let’s hope that the ones who have the decisions in their hands make the right one and let the kids keep playing.
We made it through it for football – the other sports deserve the exact same chance.