HAMILTON/MYRTLE – For the first time since 2018, the Hamilton Lady Lions are headed to the 1A State championship game after posting a 10-0 run-rule win over West Union in Game 2 on Saturday.
“We’re not done yet,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We’re not going to waste a trip down there; we’ve still got business to take care of. These seniors went when they were seventh graders, and I thought we had a legitimate shot at winning it during the Covid year. Day 1, I knew we had the talent, but I wasn’t so sure about the mental toughness. It’s all worked out though.”
After Madison Mitchell led the afternoon off with a single, Abigail Gill’s RBI double and Kylie Springfield’s RBI on a groundout gave Hamilton a 2-0 lead. The Lady Eagles went three-up, three-down on their first two at-bats, and the Lady Lions took full advantage of it by adding to their lead in the third.
“It feels good to get a leadoff single to start a game because it really sets the tone and starts us off good,” Mitchell said. “Making it to state is really big for us. We’ve been working hard towards this since last summer, and it just means a lot to us.”
Mitchell drew a leadoff walk, while Springfield got on base after getting hit by a pitch. Neelie Grace Stahl put Hamilton up 3-0 with an RBI single, and Trinity Jones followed with a base hit of her own.
Madison Jones kept things rolling for the Lady Lions with an RBI single, and she made her way to third base on an error while a pair of runs scored. Madison Jones capped off the big inning by scoring on a passed ball to increase Hamilton’s lead to 7-0.
After Mitchell and Gill hit back-to-back singles in the fourth, Heidi Bigham extended the lead to 9-0 as two runners came home on her double. Alivia Hartley put the cherry on top of the win with an RBI single in the fifth inning, and Trinity Jones sealed the win for the Lady Lions with her fifth strikeout of the day.
“That’s the way they’re supposed to play,” Loague said. “I got onto them on Friday, and they knew they didn’t play well. We’ve been relying on our defense a lot here lately to help us win games, but we came out like how we’re supposed to play tonight.”
Along with five strikeouts, Trinity Jones only gave up three hits and one walk in the five-inning shutout.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without my teammates,” Trinity Jones said. “My rise-ball and curveball have really been working for me lately, and we were able to push through and get the win.”
Game 1, Friday: Hamilton 5, West Union 2
Game 1 of Friday’s Class 1A North half championship was not the prettiest way to kick off the round for either team, but the Hamilton Lady Lions pulled through in a 5-2 win over West Union.
“We had a chance to knock them out of the ball game in the second inning, but we got scared to death at the plate for some reason,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “We never could get it right at the plate, and we’re going to have to do a lot better in Game 2 if we’re going to win.”
The Lady Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first after Lucy Jumper hit a leadoff double and made her way home on a passed ball. Hamilton also scored their first run on an error as Abigail Gill crossed the plate to tie things up.
The Lady Lions found a way to add to their lead in the bottom of the second as Madison Jones, Mallory Kendall and Madison Mitchell loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch, a single and a walk.
Back-to-back hit-by-pitches scored a pair of runs, and Kylie Springfield followed with a two-run double to left field to put Hamilton up 5-1. Springfield went 2 for 3 at the plate, adding a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
“We did a good job for a few minutes of taking (Addison) Collum’s pitches and making her throw in the zone, and that threw her off a bit,” Loague said. “Kylie’s one of the girls that I can speak for that had a really good night at the plate.”
Addison Collum got West Union out of the tough inning with back-to-back strikeouts. The Lady Eagles started to pick things up offensively in the fifth inning as Braley Martin, Zoey Wright and Jumper loaded the bases on walks and a fielder’s choice.
Hamilton’s Trinity Jones managed to get her team out of the bases-loaded jam by picking up her fourth strikeout of the night. Jones got the win for the Lady Lions, finishing with eight strikeouts while only giving up one hit and walking six.
West Union scored its final run on an error in the seventh to put the score at 5-2 before Jones’s strikeout ended Game 1.
