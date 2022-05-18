AMORY/BOONEVILLE – The Amory Panthers left no doubt, sweeping their Class 3A North half series against Booneville with 9-3 and 13-5 victories behind double-digit hits in both games and strong pitching performances from Bo Rock and Jack Howell.
In Game 1, Booneville pushed ahead early and in Game 2, they cut Amory’s lead to one, but the Panthers secured both wins with late offensive explosions. It’s Amory’s first trip to state since 2010, where they will play the winner of Clarkdale and Seminary, who were going to a deciding third game on Monday night.
“There’s a bunch of fight in this group,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “This has been with them all year. Both nights, they had no quit.”
Game 2, Saturday: Amory 9, Booneville 3
The Panthers came out firing, putting up a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first on Saturday night.
Reed Stanford led off with a hit, but Booneville starter Ben Davis retired the next two. Bo Rock came through with a two-out, RBI single, and after Corbin Gillentine drew a walk, Bryce Glenn started off a strong night with a single to drive in courtesy runner Cayden Smith.
Clayton Reese reached on an error to plate the final two runs of the inning.
Will McComb smoked a triple leading off the second, but the Panthers missed out on an opportunity to add on when the next three went down in order.
Booneville capitalized on that momentum to cut the lead to one in the third, scoring all three runs with two outs on two Amory errors and RBI hits from Ben Sandlin and Gage Harrelson.
Rock worked out of the jam with a strikeout to leave two on, and those were the last baserunners he allowed for the rest of the night.
“I kind of got angry, and that gets me hyped,” Rock said. “I think I throw better under emotion. A bunch of pitchers don’t, but I like to be emotional the whole time I’m pitching. I keep it fast, and as soon as the umpire lets me throw it, I throw it every time. It’s nothing against the hitters, but it’s what works for me.”
Amory got the bats going again in the fifth and seventh innings to put the game away.
In the fifth, Walker Maranto blasted a solo homer leading off, and Glenn followed with his third hit of the game, an RBI single to drive in Ethan Kimbrough, who singled. After hits from Reese and Tyler Sledge, McComb reached on an error to make it 7-3.
“They had that inning there in the third, and I told them that they weren’t going to quit and no lead is safe,” Pace said. “Then we did the same thing we did last night, started popping and hitting back at them.”
Sledge put the game away in the top of the seventh with his first career home run, a two-run shot after Glenn reached on his fourth hit.
“We knew a plus arm was coming tonight and that we had to have a big approach,” Glenn said. “We had ten hits tonight, and we balled out.”
Rock closed out the game in dominating fashion, striking out the side in the seventh. He allowed three hits, struck out 10 and walked none in the complete game.
“He was lights out, and that’s impressive,” Pace said. “Bryce (Glenn) was 4 for 4, and Tyler (Sledge) has two strikeouts and then comes up there and hits a home run. It was unexpected and a great time for it.”
Game 1, Friday: Amory 13, Booneville 5
The Panthers once again caught fire late on Friday, breaking a 5-5 tie on Corbin Gillentine’s three-run homer in the fifth and scoring eight in the final two innings of the Game 1 win.
Booneville got on the board first in the top of the second, but Amory was quick to answer to grab a 2-1 lead as Bryce Glenn and Clayton Reese had back-to-back doubles, and Will McComb also added an RBI single for the lead.
The Blue Devils scored all four of their runs in the third with two outs and went up 5-2 on three hits, a walk and a hit by pitch. Jack Howell came on in relief and got a strikeout to end the inning.
“That’s the biggest pitch of his life,” Pace said of his freshman. “(Tyler) Sledge got after it and competed, and he still hasn’t had that outing, but it’s coming. Jack threw a real good game, and we pulled him to keep him under pitches and brought Ty (Hester) in. He’s the people’s choice, and they wanted it.”
The Panthers countered once again to tie the game in the bottom half. Ethan Kimbrough smoked a two-run double after Reed Stanford singled and Walker Maranto drew a walk. Gillentine added a sacrifice fly to tie it at 5-5.
Gillentine came through with the big hit on his three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth after another hit by Kimbrough and Bo Rock reaching on an error, and courtesy runner Cayden Smith scored on a passed ball after Howell singled.
“I’m usually a pretty pull dominant hitter and like to see the fastball and do something with it,” Gillentine said. “My first two at bats, I was getting outside and had a good approach taking it the other way. My third at bat, Coach Pace gave me one swing before laying down the bunt, and I got that pitch low and in and everything worked out for me.”
Amory batted around in the sixth and put the game away with four more runs. Gillentine, Howell and Reese all had hits, and Glenn added a sac fly and Maranto a bases-loaded walk.
Howell got the first two outs in the seventh, and Ty Hester closed it out with a strikeout.