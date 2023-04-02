Multiple Monroe County lifters competed in Friday and Saturday’s state meet in Jackson and a total of seven made the podium and brought home medals.
For Aberdeen, Alauna Garth finished second in the 242 weight class and lifted a combined weight of 760. Garth increased her bench press total by 20 pounds and was only 15 pounds away from reaching first place on the deadlift.
Aberdeen’s Jayden Walker also represented the boys’ powerlifting team at state.
“When we first started lifting in October, I could already tell what Alauna had going for us,” Aberdeen girls’ coach Elisabeth Oliver said. “Going from regionals to North half, she improved tremendously, and we didn’t take any time off during spring break. That big stage ruffled her nerves at first, but she was good after that second squat. With her being a freshman and accomplishing the things that she did this year, I expect her to be competing at state for the next three years.”
For Amory, Triniti McGee finished third in her weight class for the girls’ powerlifting team, while Walker Thompson finished second in the 308 class and Nathaniel Walker placed second in the 198 class. Kobe Williams, Jax Boykins and Emmanuel Randle also represented Amory’s boys’ powerlifting team at state.
“We had four qualify last year and five this year, and it’s always good to do well in powerlifting and represent our school,” Amory boys’ coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I can’t say enough about the guys that represented us this year. It was great to have two guys place with Walker (Thompson) lifting a total of 1,500 pounds in his weight class, and Nate (Walker) totaling about 1,320. I’m proud of all of these guys for how well they represented our school, and I’m excited to have them back next year.”
For Hamilton, Sean Potts finished second in the 198 weight class, while Ean Collum placed third in the 308 weight class. Oliver Escobar and Parker Beasley both finished fifth in their respective weight classes.
“I’m proud of these guys and their hard work,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We had a great powerlifting season, and we found success with a lot of new faces. Having eight of 12 guys make it to North state and four of eight make it all the way to state is incredible and shows that this program is headed in the right direction.”
Hatley’s Banks Smith placed third in the 198 weight class, squatting 535, benching 280 and deadlifting 470 for a combined weight of 1,285. Chloee Ives finished fourth for Hatley’s girls’ powerlifting team, and Jeremy Odom also represented Hatley powerlifting at state.
Nettleton’s Emmanuel Justice, Andrew Presley and Samantha Clippard also participated at the state meet this past weekend.
