ABERDEEN – A recent connection made at a Starkville restaurant ultimately led to a $10,000 donation from Columbus manufacturer Steel Dynamics Inc. for the Aberdeen School District’s athletics program.
The district’s athletics director, Sherell Drake, hopes the technology upgrade it’s paying for will lead to not only better college recruitment videos for student athletes but also a better way for coaches and players to review game footage.
Drake said one rising senior in particular, Jayden Walker, has already received a couple of offers to play at the college level.
“Sometimes it’s difficult when you have students recording from an iPad or a camera and not getting all angles on the basketball court or the football field,” she said.
The district already uses the Hudl video platform through each sport’s individual budget, but the recent donation will provide for high-definition video and better angles through a motion-sensor camera system on the basketball court, for both basketball and volleyball, and on the football field.
“In addition to those, we’ll be able to use them for junior high sports as well. It’s a win-win. It is my hope that if this works well this year, we can extend our package to softball and baseball. I’m looking to truly grow our department,” Drake said.
She said it has livestream capabilities too.
“Coach [Alex] Williams has been the spearhead of it. His roots are in Aberdeen, and he takes pride in the district. In his talks with Hudl, he was looking for longevity for all sports. Football isn’t the only sport to benefit. He doesn’t say much but when he does, he speaks up for all students,” Drake said.
Drake met Steel Dynamics General Manager Dan Keown, who recently moved to the area from Indiana, while recently dining in Starkville. They made a connection because of Mississippi State University, where his son attends.
“I was just trying to tell him the culture there and in Starkville during football season so they’d have the opportunity to go to a couple of games. They’re truly enjoying the Mississippi atmosphere,” she said of Keown’s family.
That conversation eventually shifted to the Aberdeen Bulldogs and the connection between parents who worked at the plant.
”He talked about how he was enjoying meeting his employees and how important it is to build relationships and not just have workers, and that really stuck with me,” she said, adding he talked about support the manufacturer made to local schools.
It inspired her and Williams to seek financial support from local businesses and industries for additional requests, such as pink socks and helmet decals for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and pre-game meals.