SMITHVILLE – After one year as an assistant coach, Smithville’s Kyle Stephens plans to step into a new role as the next boys’ basketball head coach this upcoming season.
“I’d been away from the town for a little while, and you’d think that things would be a little different coming back, but everyone was just as friendly and welcoming,” Stephens said. “After the first few weeks of being an assistant, all the nerves had settled, and I really kind of fell right back into it and loved it. I’m excited to step up and lead this program now.”
Stephens, a 2010 Smithville graduate, got his start in coaching last year as the assistant boys’ and girls’ coach under former Smithville coaches DJ Burress and Brian McCollum.
“There’s a difference between playing and coaching, and I knew it would be but seeing it from a different point of view was the main thing I learned as an assistant,” he said. “Coach (Brian) McCollum runs some of the best practices that I’ve seen as far as structure, and (DJ) Burress is one of the best in-game coaches that I’ve seen and always makes sure his guys are prepared. Those were the top two things that I took away from them.”
Stephens took on the head coaching responsibilities after being appointed by Smithville principal Jeff Brooks a few weeks after school ended.
“We found out that both coaches were leaving fairly close together and whenever I first came back to Smithville, I talked to Principal Brooks about wanting to step up when the time was right,” he said. “I know it’s only been a year, but he had faith in me and has seen some good things from me hopefully. He offered the job to me a week or two before school was out, and we’ve been rolling since.”
After jumping right into the head coaching position, Stephens has helped lead the Noles to a few summer league wins.
“It was chaotic at first because things happened a lot quicker than I imagined,” he said. “Whenever I found out, things just started rolling, and I had to learn some of the management stuff and restart. There weren’t a lot of emotions with it because there’s a lot to do when you first start. From the time school was out until the middle of June, I didn’t think much about it. It was all about getting in and getting to work.”
The team’s performances over the summer were encouraging to see, according to Stephens, and his players have responded well in the early stages of the upcoming season.
“The guys seem to like me, and they listen pretty well,” he said. “They understand that I know the game, and that’s the main thing. These kids don’t need a whole lot of motivation, and they’re just ready to play. As long as they know what I’m doing, they’re going to be okay with the change.”
As the new head coach, Stephens plans to work with younger students in order to get them rooted in the game and help build the program for the future.
“I feel very rooted in the game, so I’d like to help the younger kids get a little bit more familiar with the game of basketball,” he said. “A lot of students don’t end up playing until they’re 12 or 13. I think we should start getting them into it when they’re younger so that by the time they reach varsity or JV, they’ll be familiar with everything, and we can work on harder things.”
