OKOLONA - Jermaine Strong had a massive first half Friday night. The senior quarterback scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown and made a leaping pass breakup as the Aberdeen Bulldogs opened their season with a 36-0 shutout win over Okolona.
“It’s no secret he’s the guy for us,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “He makes everything go for us. He’s the catalyst and gets us started on defense as well.”
The Bulldogs got the ball to start the game and made it count with a five-play drive capped off by a five-yard touchdown run by Strong to give his team a 6-0 lead. After KaDarius Watkins got a stop for the Bulldogs’ defense, the offense got another chance to add to their lead.
Back-to-back runs by Strong and AJ Orr gashed the Chieftains’ defense, and Joe Buchanan’s three-yard touchdown run on the next play doubled the lead. Jayden Walker and Jeffery Sykes came through with back-to-back defensive stops, and the Bulldogs’ offense came back out and drove down the field to end the first quarter.
The second quarter began with a bang for the Bulldogs. On the first play of the quarter, Strong called his own number and took it 17 yards to the end zone, and ML Fort made the catch on the two-point conversion to make it a 20-0 lead.
A three-and-out brought the blazing Bulldogs’ offense back on the field, where they marched down the field. Strong’s touchdown pass to Fort capped off the drive, and Dequavion Shields’ two-point conversion made it a 28-0 lead.
“We’ve got to be able to put up points. I think we’ve got a good enough defense to hold some people at bay for a while,” Williams said. “It’s always good to come out and execute what you’ve practiced all week and produce points.”
Tackles by R’Jay Hazzle, Sykes and Rasheed Byars led to a leaping pass breakup by Strong.
“I didn’t know I could get up that high,” Strong said. “It’s a blessing to be able to make plays on both sides of the field.”
The Bulldogs caught a break when Chris Holliday recovered a fumble, but an interception ended the drive.
The second half began with stifling defense as Aberdeen forced a pair of three-and-out situations. After a botched snap was recovered by Orr, Sykes took one to the house, and Strong’s quarterback keeper on the two-point conversion made it a 36-0 game.
The fourth began with the Bulldogs’ defense staring at a potentially game-changing fourth and one at Aberdeen’s 34-yard line. Watkins and Tylan Partlow snuffed it out behind the line. The next drive bogged down and after both teams swapped short drives, the Bulldogs ran down the clock and wrapped up the shutout win.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
