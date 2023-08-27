Week 1 of football action wasn’t the only thing that was heating up as everyone across the state of Mississippi has been putting up with this recent heat wave.
With temperatures in the high 90s to low 100s, teams across the county had to change up their practice routines due to a heat restriction, and the MHSAA allowed teams to push kickoff times from 7 o’clock to 7:30 or 8 o’clock. One can imagine this would be difficult for a lot of teams going into the first game of the season as some chose to do a more condensed after-school practice later in the afternoon.
Despite the heat and practice restrictions that occurred last week, our six teams were ready to have a big opening day, and it showed for a lot of the teams. We had three teams push through the heat and pick up Week 1 wins, while the other three fell in their season openers.
The Amory Panthers and Smithville Seminoles both posted shutout wins, while Nettleton took a nail-biting win, which was probably the most entertaining game of the week. With a lot of returning pieces, the Panthers’ defense picked up where they left off last season, getting stop after stop to hold Pontotoc scoreless.
The Panthers’ offense got off to a slow start and didn’t get into the end zone until the fourth quarter when Emmanuel Randle snuck in for a pair of short-yard touchdowns to seal the win.
Smithville’s win also resulted in a low-scoring game with senior Chandler Brunetti and Barker O’Brian leading the way. We saw this duo do a lot of big things last year, so it’s no surprise that they helped lead the Noles’ offense in Week 1.
Smithville’s defense posting a shutout in the first game of the season has to be a huge moral boost as they head into Week 2 against Hatley.
Speaking of moral boosts, the way the Nettleton Tigers were able to close out their game against Caledonia shows how much their team has grown and matured since last year. With the score tied at 20-20 late in the fourth, the Tigers’ defense came up with a big takeaway on the goal line and sealed the win with a 95-yard return by Braylen Williams.
Williams played a huge part in Nettleton’s opening night win, making plays offensively and even defensively when a few players went down.
The outcomes for Hamilton, Aberdeen and Hatley were not the same as they faced also faced some pretty tough opponents, but the positive takeaways are still there. Hamilton and Aberdeen competed hard to keep things close early, but a shift before halftime and in the second half resulted in losses.
Now that Week 1 and the heat that came with it is out of the way, hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see all of our teams at their best going into Week 2.
