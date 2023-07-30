mcj-2023-08-02-sports-summerford-hiring1

Smithville's Drew Summerford will be the next head volleyball coach for the Lady Noles after spending four years as the assistant.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

SMITHVILLE – Smithville’s Drew Summerford is ready to fill in his new role as the head coach for the Lady Noles’ volleyball team after seeing success last season as the assistant coach.

