SMITHVILLE – Smithville’s Drew Summerford is ready to fill in his new role as the head coach for the Lady Noles’ volleyball team after seeing success last season as the assistant coach.
“Since we started volleyball here, things have gotten better every year,” Summerford said. “This year has been a little bit different because we’re trying to change the way that we approach the game. We’re trying to get to where we can progress and continue to get better every day, and in order to do that, we’ve got to change a few things.”
Summerford, who has been a coach at Smithville for 11 years, served as the assistant volleyball coach to former head coaches Jeremy Duke and Brian McCollum in the program’s four-year existence.
“It’s been a big transition because there are a lot more responsibilities as far as making sure everything is organized for the games and scheduling practices,” he said. “It’s been a lot more to it than I anticipated in the beginning, dealing with the booster club, fundraisers and camps, but everything has gone smoothly so far.”
Summerford believes that his already good rapport with his group can help Smithville volleyball continue to grow.
“Moving into this role, I’ve had a pretty good response from the girls,” he said. “I’ve known and coached almost all of them since they were in seventh grade, so it was an easy transition for them with me coming in. They already know what I expect from them on and off the court, and they come in every day and are ready to go.”
Working things out in practice has come easily for the Lady Noles as Summerford has seen multiple upperclassmen step into leadership roles.
“A lot of the older girls are coming in and helping the younger ones with the things that we’re trying to implement,” he said. “When we start doing drills, they already know what to expect, and they’re being more hands-on and trying to assist the younger girls.”
With the volleyball season a week away, Summerford plans to bring his competitiveness to the program as the Lady Noles hope to make a deep run in the playoffs.
“Like every coach does, I expect us to compete, win the division, make the playoffs and compete for a state championship,” he said. “That’s what I look up to the older girls for because they’ve been here, and it goes from softball to volleyball – nothing changes.”
