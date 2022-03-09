SMITHVILLE – Smithville and ace Chloe Summerford were in the driver’s seat last Tuesday night against Baldwyn.
Summerford tossed a five-inning one-hitter, striking out eight as the Lady Noles cruised to a 10-0 win against the Lady Bearcats.
“This is our first game of the year and hadn’t played in 16 days, and of course everyone is in the same situation,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “I felt good about it, like we put good bats on the ball and played defense when we had to. Chloe is Chloe, and she’s a senior and supposed to do what she did. Her curveball was working, and her changeup and off speed were both good. I think as the season goes on, we’re going to be a pretty solid team that can make a playoff run.”
Summerford worked around a leadoff walk and an error on a stolen base attempt by striking out the final two in the top of the first.
The Lady Noles sent all nine to the plate in the bottom half and struck for three runs. Orlandria Smith singled leading off, moved to second on a wild pitch and to third on Kelby Seales’ groundout. Summerford drew a walk, and Olivia Carter drove in the first run with an RBI single to center field.
Branigan Vaughn kept the line moving with a walk, and Tristin Price was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 2-0. Lexie Gray reached on an error on a dropped pop-up to bring in the final run of the inning.
Summerford sat Baldwyn down in order in the top of the second, and Smith started off the bottom of the inning with a bang as she sprinted for an inside the park homer on a ball in the left center gap.
“We’re glad to have Orlandria back, and she had three hits in her first night back in three years basically,” Duke said. “When we get Hallie (Benson) back, we’re going to be pretty solid.”
Seales followed her with a hit, and Summerford drove her in by ripping an RBI double to left. Carter finished off the scoring in the second with her second RBI single in as many at bats.
The Lady Noles weren’t able to add to their lead in the third, but opened the game up with a four-run fourth.
Vaughn was hit by a pitch, and Price drew a walk to start things off with one out. Andi Kate Holloway had the big hit with a two-run double to make it 8-0.
Gray drew a walk, and Smith reached on an infield single. Seales sent Smith and courtesy runner Chloe Reeder both home with her two-RBI single to left center to close out the scoring.
Summerford finished things off on defense with a diving catch and a pair of strikeouts in the top of the fifth.